Hummer is facing an electrified future, and while that sounds a bit too offensive for people who see the brand as truck-maker that builds burly and gas-guzzling machines, this is the inevitable future for the military-style SUV – now moving forward under the GMC nameplate.

However, if a Hummer EV isn't sticking to you, Mil-Spec Automotive may have something to scratch that itch. The Michigan-based company's latest Hummer H1 creation is out, and details about it are here, including the return of the mountain-moving diesel engine.

Gallery: Mil-Spec Hummer H1 With 1,000 LB-FT Of Torque

Of note, this isn't the first modified Hummer H1 from Mil-Spec. As early as 2018, the tuner has been making different variations of the Humvee-inspired SUV.

This year, however, Mil-Spec builds upon the reputation of its previous creations and make them better than ever. Powering the newest Mil-Spec Automotive H1 is a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel that makes 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque. While we've seen a stock H1 get beaten by a Jimny in a drag race before, we think this engine upgrade would have changed those results despite the heavy mass that this supertruck carries.

What's new for this year's Mil-Spec Hummer H1 is the inclusion of a 30-gallon extended range aluminum fuel cell for those overlanding trips. It also gets a Deep Sky Black Kevlar-infused polyurethane exterior coating with semi-gloss black powder-coated accents for a sinister look.

You can read about all the details of the build on the press release section below, but it's important to note the new Mil-Spec Hummer H1 doesn't come cheap. For $300,000, Mil-Spec will build one for you just like what you see in the gallery above.