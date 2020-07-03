Mountain-moving pulling power coming from a 6.6-liter Duramax diesel engine.
Hummer is facing an electrified future, and while that sounds a bit too offensive for people who see the brand as truck-maker that builds burly and gas-guzzling machines, this is the inevitable future for the military-style SUV – now moving forward under the GMC nameplate.
However, if a Hummer EV isn't sticking to you, Mil-Spec Automotive may have something to scratch that itch. The Michigan-based company's latest Hummer H1 creation is out, and details about it are here, including the return of the mountain-moving diesel engine.
Of note, this isn't the first modified Hummer H1 from Mil-Spec. As early as 2018, the tuner has been making different variations of the Humvee-inspired SUV.
This year, however, Mil-Spec builds upon the reputation of its previous creations and make them better than ever. Powering the newest Mil-Spec Automotive H1 is a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel that makes 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Newton-meters) of torque. While we've seen a stock H1 get beaten by a Jimny in a drag race before, we think this engine upgrade would have changed those results despite the heavy mass that this supertruck carries.
What's new for this year's Mil-Spec Hummer H1 is the inclusion of a 30-gallon extended range aluminum fuel cell for those overlanding trips. It also gets a Deep Sky Black Kevlar-infused polyurethane exterior coating with semi-gloss black powder-coated accents for a sinister look.
You can read about all the details of the build on the press release section below, but it's important to note the new Mil-Spec Hummer H1 doesn't come cheap. For $300,000, Mil-Spec will build one for you just like what you see in the gallery above.
MIL-SPEC AUTOMOTIVE INTRODUCES BRUTISH NEW SPECIAL EDITION $300,000 H1 SUPERTRUCK
Michigan-Based Vehicle Designer Presents Fully-Upgraded Colossus Made for Tackling Summer Travel In Powerful Style On and Off Road
Auburn Hills, MI (July 2, 2020) – Known for engineering high-grade H1 designs for drivers looking to conquer anything, Mil-Spec Automotive is proud to present their newest supertruck. As the summer road trip season heats up and adventurers look for safe, fun ways to experience the best of the open road and beyond, Mil-Spec Automotive’s $300,000 large format rig features all the high-performance and interior magic that the company has become synonymous for crafting.
Designed to make an impression on and off-road, the newest Mil-Spec Automotive H1 is powered by a specially tuned 500-horsepower/1,000 lbs.-ft. LBZ 6.6L Duramax diesel engine mated to an Allison 6-speed automatic transmission. Mil-Spec Automotive also incorporated a special heavy-duty drivetrain configuration into the build, which includes redesigned front and rear drive shafts, carrier bearings, motor mounts, and transmission crossmember. For more stopping power, Mil-Spec Automotive integrated Wilwood’s 6-piston high performance brake package.
The bespoke H1 features several new first-time upgrades offered by Mil-Spec Automotive. To increase drive time, the truck incorporates a new 30-gallon extended range aluminum fuel cell that is included alongside a fully integrated steel skid plate to make this the ideal rig for longer off-road excursions. The truck features an exclusive four-door hardtop configuration in a blacked-out onyx paint scheme. The Deep Sky Black Kevlar-infused polyurethane exterior coating is perfectly offset with semi-gloss black powdercoated accents.
All mechanicals were upgraded with elite Mil-Spec Automotive hardware. A ceramic underbody and engine bay coating were installed to provide insulation and thermal protection for the cabin. For further protection, heavy-duty rocker panel protection skid plates were added on to the truck’s T6 hardened aerospace-grade aluminum body. The new Mil-Spec Automotive H1 also includes the Bumper Tow Package with an integrated two-inch ball hitch, electrical plugs, and a reverse camera to assist with trailer alignment and hook-up for hauling.
Another impressive element featured is the exclusive Baja Suspension Package. This extraordinary system practically doubles wheel travel to an incredible 13 inches to increase high-speed dampening and off-road handling. Among the upgraded components in this package are longer coil springs and remote-reservoir shocks, stronger front and rear billet balljoints, and an upgraded sway bar designed for long travel. Mil-Spec Automotive’s newest H1 rides on 38x13.50R20 Toyo Open Country M/T tires to further improve overlanding capabilities.
Partnering with Formawerx, Mil-Spec Automotive integrated stunning new super-premium components throughout the cabin interior with a brilliant custom-machined steering wheel that matches an all-new car key design. The cabin interior is further upgraded with the company’s exclusive Executive Interior Package, highlighted by onyx colored Nappa leather featuring distinctive quilted stitching, and custom lumbar supports.
Other fabulous interior touches abound, including a custom designed gauge layout featuring anodized black bezels and striking imperial measurements. The cabin doors include specially designed billet aluminum door lock pulls finished in black powder-coat. Mil-Spec Automotive’s newest H1 also features a premium JL Audio sound system.
This new Mil-Spec Automotive H1 was built for a client, and Mil-Spec is accepting new orders for production for any interested customers.