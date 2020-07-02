Earlier this week, Mansory, the company known for its wild sense of style, revealed the Le Mansory, a completely re-bodied Ford GT. Not one panel is original, giving Ford’s supercar a wider stance, a crazier appearance, a reworked interior, and more power. Shmee150’s latest video not only gives viewers an up-close look at the car, but he also takes it for a drive, providing plenty of opportunities to hear the tuned engine with its revised exhaust.

The Le Mansory, of which Mansory will build just three, retains the GT’s sleek silhouette, but there are plenty of changes to differentiate it from the regular car visually. There’s a new front end with new headlights, unique checkered carbon fiber, and the special Bleurion Race paint color. At the rear, two tailpipes are replaced by three while Mansory replaces the active rear wing with a fixed, swan neck one.

Inside, Mansory installed new seats, a new steering wheel, and plenty of branding. A few of the trim parts are painted blue, too. The company also moved the car’s start-stop button from the center console to the roof. It’s still a sparse interior, though it does look more upscale than you’d get in the regular GT.

When Shmee150 starts the car, he notes he can instantly feel more vibrations than in his own GT. Mansory reviled the engine management system, helping the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 crank out 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 620 pound-feet (840 Newton-meters) of torque. The stock mill makes 647 hp (483 kW) and 550 lb-ft (746 Nm). The car’s top speed increases from 216 miles per hour (348 kilometers per hour) to 220 mph (354 kph).

Mansory’s styling has always been controversial, and the Le Mansory is no different. It’s a busy design with sharp edges, rounded corners, and plenty of ground effects that spice up the look. It won’t please everyone’s palate, but we don’t doubt all will find a buyer.