Remember the Chrysler Aspen? We suspect the answer is no. It was a three-row, body-on-frame SUV that shared underpinnings with the Dodge Durango. The model didn't last long either by arriving for the 2007 model year and departing for the 2009MY. Now, designer Kleber Silva has revived the Aspen for a rendering showing how a new one could look.

While the original Aspen has brawny, upright styling, Silva's interpretation includes a lot more curves. In front, there's a fairly small mesh grille and narrow headlights with sharp edges. The lower fascia is simple with three openings and fog lights on the lower edges. The creases on the hood evoke the ribs from that section of the original Aspen.

Along the side, there's a prominent crease that runs all the way to the taillights. Unlike the boxy original, there's a flowing roofline that makes the rendering somewhat resemble an Alfa Romeo Stelvio from the rear three-quarters perspective.

Gallery: Modern Chrysler Aspen Rendering

At the back, the taillights span the entire width of Silva's modern Aspen. Two large, vertically oriented trapezoidal exhausts integrate into the bumper.

Judging by the amount of space behind the rear doors, there only appears to be enough room for Silva's design to be a two-row crossover, unlike the original. Maybe there's enough interior volume for a tiny third row, but the folks in it would be very cramped.

Having a crossover to sell again seems like a great strategy for the Chrysler brand. The marque currently offers the ancient 300 sedan, the Pacifica minivan, and the Voyager, which is just a less expensive Pacifica. The nameplate needs a serious rejuvenation, and a new product would at least be a step in the right direction.