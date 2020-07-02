There are plenty of ways to see the big debut.
Finally, after months of leaks, teasers, spy shots, changes of plans, and one very weird coincidence, the Ford Bronco family will make its grand debut, and the Blue Oval is pulling out all the stops for what will likely be one of the biggest automotive events in 2020. Here's how, when, and where you can catch all the action.
For a start, Ford will livestream the debut starting at 8:00 PM Eastern time on July 13 – we're guessing you've already marked that on your calendar. You can catch it all right here on Motor1.com, where we'll be carrying the debut along with a host of stories detailing the new off-road collection. Ford is also carrying the event on its YouTube channel and its social media properties at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. None of this is too unusual for a product launch of this importance.
But Ford is also partnering with Disney to show off the new Bronco. In addition to the live debut, ABC, ESPN, the National Geographic channel, and streaming service Hulu will air special snippets on the new offerings when July 13 rolls around.
Disney's flagship ABC network will air a three-minute feature on the new Bronco starring country music singer Kip Moore. It will air during the Country Music Association's “Best of Fest.” Ford enlisted rock climbing ace Brooke Raboutou for a film featuring “a different Bronco model” that will air during the 8:00 PM edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.
Over on NatGeo, climbing will again feature, with a third Bronco variant showing up during National Parks: Yosemite. That spot comes from director and professional mountain climber Jimmy Chin. Chin was the director of the stunning documentary Free Solo, which earned him an Academy Award in 2018, so expect something epic from this spot.
Finally, Hulu will carry all three films starting on July 14 alongside “a curated collection of outdoor and survival-themed content aligned with the Bronco lifestyle," Ford said.
Whether you catch the debut here at Motor1.com (the best place to find out everything about the new Bronco line, in our humble opinion) or on one of the other platforms, you should be in for a treat on July 13.
FORD AND DISNEY GEAR UP TO REVEAL ALL-NEW FORD BRONCO FAMILY, ACROSS ABC, ESPN, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC AND HULU
Ford Motor Company will reveal the all-new Ford Bronco lineup across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties. On Monday, July 13, three custom 3-minute films will air on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic, in each network’s first commercial break in the 8:00 p.m. ET hour.
All three films will be available on demand on Hulu the following day
Academy Award-winning director and acclaimed cinematographer, photographer and professional climber, Jimmy Chin, is collaborating with Disney CreativeWorks, Disney’s award-winning creative agency, to co-create network reveal stories with the Ford team
Ford will share additional content featuring the Bronco lineup’s capabilities and new features on its own social channels
Bronco fans can reserve their Bronco model for $100 each, starting Monday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET at ford.com
DEARBORN, Mich., July 2, 2020 – Ford Motor Company will reveal the all-new Ford Bronco 4x4 family on Monday, July 13 across Disney’s Media Networks – marking the first-ever, prime-time product reveal roadblock across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties, including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu.
“Ford Bronco is an icon that has captured people’s imaginations and inspired them to explore the most remote corners of America and the world since the 1960s,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “As a new era for Bronco begins, we’re proud to tap the strengths of epic adventurers like Jimmy Chin and Disney storytellers to help bring Bronco to life and inspire millions of people to get out into the wild.”
Ford initially planned to reveal its all-new Bronco 4x4 SUV lineup in June at the revamped, outdoor-inspired North American International Auto Show in Detroit. After the coronavirus pandemic prompted auto show organizers to cancel the show for 2020, the Ford team reconceived the reveal strategy, aiming to pull in an even broader audience for its hotly anticipated Bronco debut.
The Bronco reveal marks the first time Disney CreativeWorks, Disney’s award-winning creative agency, is deploying custom branded content, across multiple networks during prime time on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic. Each film will air on the respective networks on Monday, July 13, during the first commercial break in the 8:00 p.m. ET hour. All three films will be available to viewers on Hulu starting Tuesday, July 14.
“At Disney, we take pride in creating culture and leveraging our unrivaled portfolio of brands to authentically and creatively tell stories during meaningful moments,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales. “With Ford, we’re reimagining what a product reveal can look like by drawing upon our best-in-class sports, entertainment and streaming brands to bring the new Bronco family to life in a way that honors its heritage and gives viewers an unforgettable experience.”
Here’s how each network’s custom film will reveal the all-new Bronco family:
ABC
Bronco will be featured in a 3-minute film starring country music singer Kip Moore during “CMA Best of Fest,” the Country Music Association’s three-hour concert experience, airing Monday, July 13 (8:00–11:00 p.m. ET).
ESPN
Film featuring a different Bronco model and professional climber Brooke Raboutou will air during “SportsCenter.”
National Geographic
Academy Award-winning director and acclaimed cinematographer, photographer and professional climber Jimmy Chin will spotlight another Bronco during “National Parks: Yosemite.” Additionally, Chin will judge a hashtag challenge contest and appear in an Instagram Story featuring the Bronco on NatGeo’s Instagram account.
Hulu
On Tuesday, July 14, all three custom films will be available on demand on Hulu. The films will be available to viewers through interactive ad formats, and within a curated collection of outdoor and survival-themed content aligned with the Bronco lifestyle.
Ford Channels
In addition to the films created for ABC, ESPN and National Geographic, Ford also will share additional special content with fans on its YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on July 13 – including additional details on the performance strengths of each new Bronco model.
Fans can reserve their Bronco model for $100 each, starting Monday, July 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET at ford.com.
Until the July 13 reveal, Ford Bronco fans can follow Bronco’s latest news and the countdown to reveal with @FordBronco on Instagram.
