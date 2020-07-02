Finally, after months of leaks, teasers, spy shots, changes of plans, and one very weird coincidence, the Ford Bronco family will make its grand debut, and the Blue Oval is pulling out all the stops for what will likely be one of the biggest automotive events in 2020. Here's how, when, and where you can catch all the action.

For a start, Ford will livestream the debut starting at 8:00 PM Eastern time on July 13 – we're guessing you've already marked that on your calendar. You can catch it all right here on Motor1.com, where we'll be carrying the debut along with a host of stories detailing the new off-road collection. Ford is also carrying the event on its YouTube channel and its social media properties at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. None of this is too unusual for a product launch of this importance.

But Ford is also partnering with Disney to show off the new Bronco. In addition to the live debut, ABC, ESPN, the National Geographic channel, and streaming service Hulu will air special snippets on the new offerings when July 13 rolls around.

Disney's flagship ABC network will air a three-minute feature on the new Bronco starring country music singer Kip Moore. It will air during the Country Music Association's “Best of Fest.” Ford enlisted rock climbing ace Brooke Raboutou for a film featuring “a different Bronco model” that will air during the 8:00 PM edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.

Over on NatGeo, climbing will again feature, with a third Bronco variant showing up during National Parks: Yosemite. That spot comes from director and professional mountain climber Jimmy Chin. Chin was the director of the stunning documentary Free Solo, which earned him an Academy Award in 2018, so expect something epic from this spot.

Finally, Hulu will carry all three films starting on July 14 alongside “a curated collection of outdoor and survival-themed content aligned with the Bronco lifestyle," Ford said.

Whether you catch the debut here at Motor1.com (the best place to find out everything about the new Bronco line, in our humble opinion) or on one of the other platforms, you should be in for a treat on July 13.