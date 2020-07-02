Hide press release Show press release

2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock Is the Newest Dodge Drag-racing Machine

807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Is the World’s Quickest and Most Powerful Muscle Car

• The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 that powers the SRT Hellcat Redeye, but features a revised powertrain calibration that increases power output to 807 horsepower

• Challenger SRT Super Stock is the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car:

o 0-60 miles per hour (mph) acceleration of 3.25 seconds

o Quarter-mile elapsed time of 10.5 seconds at 131 mph

o 168 mph top speed (tire-limited)

• Widebody comes standard on the Challenger SRT Super Stock, making room for the bigger wheels and standard drag radials and adding 3.5 inches of overall width to the vehicle

• Challenger SRT Super Stock is equipped with standard lightweight 18-inch-by-11-inch wheels in Low Gloss Granite finish, riding on sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners

• Challenger SRT Super Stock features lightweight all-aluminum Brembo four-piston brake calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors

• Performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential has a 3.09 final drive

• Track mode within the SRT Drive Modes on the SRT Super Stock activates a revised shock tuning for the drag radials

• Dealer orders are scheduled to open for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock this summer with production starting at Brampton (Ont.) Assembly Plant this fall. Deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealerships are scheduled to begin later this year

July 2, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Dodge//SRT is flexing its muscle and doubling down on its commitment to drag racing, introducing the new 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.

“I swore that we’d never build another Demon and we won’t,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “But I also said that every Challenger Hellcat and Redeye comes with an unspoken commitment to uphold the brand and the new Challenger SRT Super Stock is engineered to do just that.”

The drag-racing, quarter-mile-crushing spirit of the limited-production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lives on through the 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock, which is powered by the same supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® high-output V-8 engine that also currently powers the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, paired with the TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Featuring a revised powertrain calibration that increases the shift point from 6,300 rpm to 6,400 rpm, the Challenger SRT Super Stock delivers a power output of 807 horsepower on pump gas, a 10-horsepower boost over the standard SRT Hellcat Redeye, and 707 lb.-ft. of torque.

In addition to the new powertrain calibration, the Challenger SRT Super Stock is built on a standard Widebody and features a new suspension, standard Brembo brakes, and a wheel and drag radial combination designed to give customers better hook off the line.

Standard SRT Super Stock features include:

• Lightweight 18-inch-by-11-inch wheels in Low Gloss Granite finish, riding on sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners

• Lightweight all-aluminum Brembo four-piston brake calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors

• Performance-tuned asymmetrical limited-slip differential with a 3.09 final drive ratio

“Ask anyone who has ever driven a street car on low-profile performance tires and then back to back on drag radials with increased sidewall, and they will tell you the difference is game-changing,” Kuniskis added. “The SRT Super Stock package allows the Challenger Redeye to launch harder and pick-up three car lengths in the quarter-mile.”

The results:

• 0-60 mph acceleration of 3.25 seconds

• Quarter-mile elapsed time of 10.5 seconds at 131 mph

• 168 mph top speed (tire-limited)

The Challenger SRT Super Stock is not limited in production and will continue as the ultimate Dodge drag-racing model in the 2021 model year.

Dealer orders for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock are scheduled to open this summer with production starting at Brampton (Ont.) Assembly Plant this fall. They are scheduled to start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships later this year.

SRT Super Stock goes stealth

The Challenger SRT Super Stock gets its name from the “Super Stock” class of vehicle in drag racing. It’s defined by vehicles that may look like ordinary passenger vehicles, but they are highly modified race cars.

The same can be said for the Challenger SRT Super Stock. While it may look like an ordinary Challenger with no special “Super Stock” badging, it packs the most powerful punch of the Challenger lineup, falling back on the Dodge motto, “if you know, you know.” The giveaway to identifying the SRT Super Stock: the 18-inch-by-11-inch wheels with a Low Gloss Granite finish, riding on massive, sticky 315/40R18 Nitto NT05R drag radials at all four corners.

Drag-focused drive modes

The Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock gives the driver the ability to set up maximum drag strip performance and precision to cover the quarter mile as quickly as possible. To do this, it combines the best of both mechanical and electronic tuning to deliver maximum launch grip while still maintaining precision directional control.

The Challenger SRT Super Stock’s uniquely tuned Bilstein high-performance Adaptive Damping Suspension (ADS) helps to shift as much weight as possible to the rear tires at launch for maximum traction.

The drive mode settings on the Challenger SRT Super Stock include Auto (Street) mode, which sets the Bilstein ADS for comfortable ride with compliant handling, Sport mode, Track mode and Custom mode, which lets the driver select between Auto, Sport and Track mode configurations for the transmission, paddle shifters, traction, suspension and steering.

When Track mode is activated on the Challenger SRT Super Stock, the front Bilstein shocks are set for firm compression and soft rebound damping, while the rear Bilstein shocks are set for firm compression and firm rebound damping. That configuration is maintained as long as the car runs at wide open throttle. When the driver backs off the gas pedal, the system switches to soft compression and firm rebound, front and rear, for improved handling.

During Track mode, the traction control system is disabled to enable the rear wheels to spin for a burnout, but the electronic stability control system remains engaged to help the driver with straight-line performance.

Track mode options:

• TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission runs a calibration optimized for acceleration

• Electronic stability control is optimized for straight-line acceleration

• Suspension calibration changes to full firm in rear and firm compression and soft rebound in front

• Paddle shifters are turned on

• Steering is set to Drag mode for high-speed stability

• Cabin cooling diverted to SRT Power Chiller™

• Torque converter lockup point is raised in Drag mode

Auto (Street) mode options:

• Engine output level is set based on which key (red or black) is in the Challenger

o If red key is present, the power level can be set per customer preference

• Transmission, suspension and steering default to Auto (Street) mode

• Customers can set suspension and steering preference

• Electronic stability control defaults to full on

• Paddle shifters can be turned on or off per customer preference

• Eco mode is available only in Auto mode

Custom mode options:

• Nearly every combination of options available in Auto (Street) or Track mode can be configured in the Custom mode. For example, a driver could select the elements of Track mode related to engine and transmission performance, but could select Sport mode for the suspension and steering

Drag technology standard on all Challenger SRT Super Stock models

The Challenger SRT Super Stock is loaded with standard drag-specific components and technologies to deliver quick launches when the Christmas tree goes green. Features include:

• Launch Assist — Launched on the Challenger SRT Demon as a factory-production car first, Launch Assist helps resolve one of the biggest challenges to clean launches and driveline integrity – wheel hop, which happens when tires quickly slip and regain traction at launch, rapidly storing up and releasing energy in the driveline. These high torque spikes can quickly and severely damage driveline components and, up until now, the only solution was to back out of the throttle. Wheel speed sensors watch for signs that the tires are slipping/sticking. If hop is detected, the engine control module momentarily reduces torque to maximize traction almost instantly – without the driver having to lift the throttle. Launch Assist reduces loads in the driveline from wheel hop by up to 20 percent

• Launch Control — Holds the engine at optimal launch rpm and waits for the driver to release the brake. Launch Control then uses engine torque management to optimize wheel slip for maximum acceleration

• Line Lock — Engages the front brakes to hold the Challenger stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires. The system will also let the driver perform a controlled rolling burnout and can engage for up to 200 rear wheel revolutions

• Torque Reserve — Becomes active once the engine speed passes 950 rpm. The system closes the bypass valve, “prefilling” the intake with boost, manages fuel flow to cylinders and manages spark timing to balance engine rpm and torque

• Race Cooldown — Also an industry first, minimizes any heat soak effects, allowing the engine to stay in optimum operating temperature. When the engine shuts down, the Race Cooldown feature keeps the engine’s cooling fan and low-temperature circuit coolant pump running to lower the supercharger/charge air cooler temperature. The driver can track the supercharger coolant temperature on the SRT Performance Pages in the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen and know in real time when the supercharger is at the optimum temperature for another run. Race Cooldown was first featured on the Challenger SRT Demon in 2018 and became standard on Challenger SRT Hellcat models in 2019

• SRT Performance Pages — Bring critical vehicle performance data to the driver’s fingertips, including a real-time dyno graph, g-force heat map and much more

• SRT Power Chiller™ — This innovative, award-winning feature comes standard on both the Challenger SRT Super Stock and SRT Hellcat Redeye, diverts the air-conditioning refrigerant from the interior cabin to a chiller unit mounted by the low-temperature circuit coolant pump. Charged air coolant, after being cooled by ambient air passing through a low-temperature radiator at the front of the vehicle, flows through the chiller unit, where it is further cooled. The chilled coolant then flows to the heat exchangers in the supercharger. By lowering the intake air temperature further, the results equal an improvement in performance

Thirteen different distinct Dodge//SRT colors available across Challenger lineup

Dodge Challenger customers have a wide array of exterior colors and stripes from which they can choose to customize their muscle car. Thirteen different exterior colors and a wide variety of interior trim selections include:

• F8 Green

• Frostbite

• Go Mango

• Granite

• Hellraisin

• IndiGo Blue

• Octane Red

• Pitch Black

• Sinamon Stick

• Smoke Show

• TorRed

• Triple Nickel

• White Knuckle

Available Interior Colors:

• Black

• Black/Caramel (not available on SRT Super Stock)

• Black/Ruby Red (not available on SRT Super Stock)

• Demonic Red

• Sepia

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge proudly offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. For 2020, Dodge literally expands its high-performance Charger model lineup, adding a Widebody exterior to America’s only four-door muscle car. The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

The 2020 Dodge lineup also features the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody and the 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The 2020 Dodge Durango SRT, the fastest, most powerful and most capable American three-row SUV, completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2020 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger.

In June 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.