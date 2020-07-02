The mystery Porsche 911 is back, and this is the best look at it yet. The model appears to be the Turbo variant of the Nine Eleven but with a ducktail spoiler on the back.

The 911 Turbo S already debuted, so we still aren't entirely sure why this one is still camouflaged and wearing a ducktail spoiler on the rear deck. The best guess so far is that Porsche is developing a Sport Classic package that would equip the modern 911 with the styling of older examples of the iconic sports car, particularly the Carrera RS 2.7.

In addition to the ducktail spoiler, the Porsche engineers heavily camouflage the rear bumper of this development vehicle. This is strong evidence that the company is also working on a different look for the back of whatever new variant that the automaker is working on.

Gallery: Next-Gen Porsche 911 Turbo S With Duck Tail Spoiler Spy Photos

19 Photos

Judging by the angry sound coming from the exhaust, Porsche is working on a new set of pipes for this vehicle, too. There are two oval-shaped outlets on this one, but earlier spy shots also show a similarly styled 911 with four trapezoidal finishers.

Assuming this is just a styling package, then we wouldn't expect any major changes to the 911 Turbo S' powertrain. It packs a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine with 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. In the existing form, the coupe gets to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 205 miles per hour.

A debut date for this retro-styled package is a complete mystery. Porsche is keeping busy debuting models online because physical unveilings are impossible during the COVID-19 pandemic. We can't wait to see how these parts look when the camo comes off.