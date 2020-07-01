The Lincoln Continental sedan will reach the end of the road in 2020, with production coming to a permanent halt by the end of the year. According to a report found in Automotive News, the automaker is killing its last remaining luxury car to focus on crossovers and SUVs.

The move isn’t surprising, particularly since the Continental is currently among the company’s worst-selling vehicles. Lincoln found homes for 1,845 new Continentals in 2019, a number that beat out only the lame-duck (and ugly-duckling) MKT three-row crossover. By contrast, the automaker sold nearly three times as many Navigator SUVs, which are much more expensive than even the priciest Lincoln sedan.

With the departure of the Continental and the already-confirmed death of the MKZ, Lincoln’s lineup will now be completely bereft of sedans. The small Corsair and mid-size Nautilus crossovers will join the mid-size Aviator and full-size Navigator SUVs, and the company will invest in an upcoming luxury EV crossover. That model was supposed to share bones with the Rivian R1S, but those plans have been scrapped. Instead, it will ride on a Lincoln-specific platform.

The Continental isn’t the only casualty to a world obsessed with high-riding sport-utes. For 2021, Ford will only offer the Mustang in a lineup that otherwise includes only SUVs and trucks. Like Lincoln, Buick will sell SUVs alone for 2021, with the LaCrosse chopped last year and the Regal at the end of this year. Other recent cancellations include the Mercedes-Benz SL and SLC roadsters, the Lexus GS, and the Acura RLX.

If there’s any consolation in this news that the Continental and its stellar Continental Coach Door variant are dead, it’s that Lincoln’s SUV lineup is better than ever, thanks to the Corsair, Aviator, and Navigator. Now, let’s get that Nautilus in for a significant update...