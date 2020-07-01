Over the last few years, Mark Wahlberg has expanded his resume from actor to businessman. He has Wahlburgers, a string of casual burger joints and bars, works with a health and wellness company, and owns a Chevy dealership in Columbus, Ohio. Today, his business empire is expanding with another dealership purchase – a Buick-GMC operation right across the street from his Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet shop, according to Automotive News.

Wahlberg's expanding business operations also include an Airstream and RV dealership in the same city. It's been renamed as Mark Wahlberg Airstream & RV, and we're sorry if you were expecting a different name. If Wahlberg's new purchases are like his Chevy dealership, there'll likely be a large "W" logo, the same signature signage on his restaurants, letting the world know who owns it.

Wahlberg purchased the Haydocy Buick-GMC dealership with his business partner Jay Feldman, a Michigan dealer Wahlberg met during the filming of Transformers: Age of Extinction. They bought the Chevy dealership together in 2018, too, and are business partners in several of Wahlberg's restaurants. When the two bought the Chevy dealership, Feldman said they were looking at other dealerships to purchase, and Wahlberg echoed similar sentiments at the time.

"Columbus has been so welcoming and it just made sense to grow our automotive platform here," Wahlberg said in a statement, according to the industry publication. "The Haydocy family has been wonderful to work with during this transition, and Jay and I are looking forward to doing big things here."

Save Thousands On A New Buick Enclave MSRP $ 41,195 MSRP $ 41,195 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Celebrities often pursue opportunities to help diversify their income, partnering up with brands, and starting businesses. Wahlberg's pursuit of car dealerships isn't surprising. He worked as a mechanic doing oil changes, and when he was younger, he bought used cars, fixed them up, and sold them. Now he owns two places selling new cars and used cars to customers.