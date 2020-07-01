Nissan’s lineup will grow later this month when the Japanese automaker introduces the Ariya, its fully electric crossover. The automaker first introduced the model in 2017 as the IMx concept, only to refine it for the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Now, two weeks from the reveal, Nissan is teasing the new offering in a short video that may or may not show off bits of the production vehicle.

The teaser features a disclaimer that the Ariya in the video is a pre-production model and that the “actual production model may vary.” However, the Ariya in the video looks like it’s shaping up to be quite similar to the concept from late last year. Back in April, leaked patent images purported to show the production Ariya. It featured subtle changes from the concept, though only minor ones. The overhangs in the patent images were longer, and there were tweaks to the front and rear fascias for things like parking sensors.

When the Ariya arrives, it’ll offer single- and dual-motor forms with an estimated 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range. Nissan will produce it at its Tochigi assembly plant it’s converting into an EV factory. However, the Ariya will be an international product, landing in the US and European markets after it launches in Japan. That means it should arrive stateside in the second half of 2021 with a starting price of around $40,000, which should square-up nicely against the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y.

The Nissan Ariya is part of Nissan’s bold plan to turn the company around after a few disappointing, and scandalous years. The Ariya is one of eight EVs Nissan plans to launch over the next 18 months, and it’ll be a packed with Nissan’s suite of safety features and autonomous driving system called Nissan’s ProPilot 2.0. If it stays true to the concept, the Ariya could be an attractive electric crossover.