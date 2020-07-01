Climbing inside the 2021 Ford F-150, you’ll find a handsome, upscale interior. Owners of F-150s from the last few years will find the layout familiar, in much the same way the exterior is familiar. However, it’s a completely new interior packed with tech, including two new digital displays. That’s the subject of this new video from Ford, and we must admit – the screens look pretty cool.

The video focuses on the digital instrument cluster that delivers a plethora of information to the driver. The clip opens with simple gauge behavior, showing how the fully digital instruments look during operation. Sadly, we don’t think the F-150 is capable of reaching 120 mph in four seconds as we see on the video, but you get the idea.

From there we get a preview of the menu screen, showing selection for fuel economy, trip meters, and Eco Behavior which basically tells you how much time you spend speeding up and slowing down. We’re also shown the nifty F-150 avatar, just in case you forget the vehicle you’re driving. It’s a bit gimmicky, but then, so are the various splash screens showing the F-150’s various drive modes. Mud and trail shows an F-150 on a muddy trail, sand and snow shows the truck slicing through a desert, you get the idea. That doesn’t mean we don’t like it; sometimes, gimmicky can be good. And there's no denying the screens are attractive.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Digital Display Screens

11 Photos

One particularly useful feature is the towing and off-road status screen. It shows steering input as well as vehicle incline and roll angles, clearly marked in degrees. That could be extremely useful for contractors and companies that often send trucks into difficult terrain with trailers in tow, never mind the casual off-roader seeking adventure on an unknown trail.

All indications point to the new truck being quite versatile and luxurious, which should satisfy Ford’s loyal F-Series buyers. The only question is how much money those buyers will need to spend to get this tech-happy truck. That’s a question that will be answered later this year.