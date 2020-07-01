The Fourth of July can be a great time to go car shopping.
Cars.com recently published its annual list of the most American-made vehicles on sale in the country. Of the 91 models, the Ford Ranger, Jeep Cherokee, and Tesla Model S were the top three respectively. Now, Cars Direct has sifted through the plethora of available incentives and figured out some of the best deals on the models manufactured in the USA in time for the Fourth of July.
If you're shopping for a crossover or midsize pickup, then there's a lot to see here. A few of them are even from premium brands if something luxurious is in your sights. There are also a couple of deals on sedans, including an EV.