Sometime this summer, Ram will reveal the 2021 Rebel TRX. The brand teased the high-powered pickup four years ago as the 2016 Ram Rebel TRX concept, hinting that it’d be a Ford Raptor competitor. There’ve been numerous spy photos and videos since Ram confirmed the pickup in mid-2018. The latest video shows a heavily camouflaged Rebel TRX cruising down the highway – and it wasn’t alone.

A Dodge Durango SRT and what appeared to be a Challenger RT Scat Pack, though the coupe lacks the appropriate badging, were following the truck. It’s a strange trio, yes, though not too surprising, but these are test vehicles so it’s uncertain what powertrains they have. While we expect Ram to slip the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 under the truck’s hood, which could produce between 707 and 797 horsepower (527 and 592 kilowatts), there’s the possibility of a less-powerful model coming as well.

We previously thought the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 could be a possible option, or the 3.6-liter V6, too. However, both the Durango SRT and Challenger RT Scat Pack use a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 475 hp (354 kW) in the SUV and 485 hp (361 kW) in the Challenger. Seeing them with the Rebel TRX could mean the 6.4-liter could slot below the supercharged 6.2-liter mill in the lineup. The 6.4-liter would still make more than the 450-hp (335-kW) Raptor with its turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, if that’s the route Ram takes.

Gallery: Ram Rebel TRX Spy Photos

18 Photos

The video quality isn’t the greatest, but it appears the crosshair grille we’ve seen on previous test trucks is gone. This corroborates an allegedly leaked photo of the TRX’s grille from May that showed a front end that better falls in line with the Ram’s current design language. The rest of the truck remained covered in a black plastic wrap and cladding, hiding any other design details, though we expect wider fenders and plenty of badging.

Save Thousands On A New Ram 1500 MSRP $ 33,740 MSRP $ 33,740 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The short teaser video Ram released last week shows us a plume of desert dust and nothing else. However, you can hear the sound of a throaty V8. We expect the TRX to be a proper – and capable – off-road pickup, which could include part-time, two-speed four-wheel drive along with adjustable suspension and steering. We’ll know all the details soon.