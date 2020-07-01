As of this writing, the debut of the revived Ford Bronco is less than two weeks away on July 13, and the Blue Oval's latest teaser for the much-anticipated of the SUV is a mashup of the latest one and the original.

The three images only show the extreme edges of the new Bronco and largely focus on the front end of the old SUV. Still, there are some interesting visible details. The vehicle wears a vibrant shade of yellow paint with black trim, including a vertical rib along the outer edges of the hood. The side mirrors stick far out from the body, and there are chunky fender flares. The bumper also appears fairly rugged. The rig rides on knobby tires that look good for off-roading.

Ford just announced that interested customers can reserve a 2021 Bronco for just $100 starting on July 13. Look for the actual deliveries to start before the end of the year. The asking price for Ford's new SUV is still unknown, but the company intends the model to compete against competent off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner. Look for the Bronco to start around $30,000 and go much higher for the more rugged models with serious equipment for off-roading.

The Bronco would allegedly be available with an EcoBoost four-cylinder as its base engine. The sounds in a recent teaser video suggest there would also be a V6 available. The most likely choice is the 2.7-liter twin-turbo powerplant, but the 3.5-liter twin-turbo is a dark horse choice.

All of this speculation can come to an end soon when the Bronco finally debuts after years of rumors and official teasers. Remember, Ford confirmed the model's return in January 2017 at that year's Detroit Auto Show, so it has been a long wait to see this unveiling.