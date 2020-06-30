When BMW gives any of its vehicles a Competition badge, the company doesn’t think twice. The X3M competition already boasts over 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) from the factory. However, the engineers at Manhart tuning didn’t think that was nearly enough. In a new YouTube video, AutoTopNL showcases the vehicle’s capabilities on the Autobahn.

As a start, Manhart found another 135 hp (100 kW) and 136 pound-feet (185 Newton-meters) of torque from the X3’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. These performance increases mean the Manhart X3 is capable of completing the climb to 62 mph (100 kph) in just over four seconds, which are mighty numbers for a vehicle of its form factor. During the tests, AutoTopNL got the rapid Bimmer up to a top speed of 185 mph (295 kph).

Along with making the X3 faster, the German tuner gave the car a completely new exhaust system. The new pipes give the vehicle a deep baritone noise that would sound right at home scything around the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Towards the end of the video, we are treated with a brief tunnel run which accentuates the new exhaust note.

Completing the package, it appears that Manhart also did some upgrades to the exterior of the vehicle. At first glance, the most notable edition is a fresh set of black wheels. Along with the new shoes, the vehicle also gets a Manhart graphics pack. The black X3 in the video is accompanied by copper accents around the vehicle.

What do you think of the additions to this ultimate driving machine? Let us know your thoughts on the vehicle’s new aesthetic in the comments below.