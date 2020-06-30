The 2021 Ford Bronco is one of the year’s most anticipated model launches. Ford confirmed the model at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, but the countless spy photos, leaks, and patent filings have only teased an apt crowd. That changes July 13 when Ford officially reveals the new SUV, and when it does, you can reserve one for just $100.

Ford North America Product Communications Manager Mark Levine tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon.That’s less than two weeks before the reveal, and those weeks could be filled with Bronco news as the company has already kicked off teasing it, sampling the SUV’s throaty exhaust note.

Rumors suggest Ford’s 2.3-liter four-pot EcoBoost from the Ranger could power the Bronco. It makes 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque in the pickup. The Bronco could also use the F-150’s twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, which makes 325 hp (242 kW) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque.

While $100 is cheap, those who reserve one will be on the hook for the Bronco’s full asking price. Ford has said the Bronco would compete against the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner, which means the Bronco could have a low-$30,000-range starting price when it arrives. However, don’t expect the bulk of the Bronco’s off-road goodies for that price.

If Ford hopes to take on icons like the Wrangler and 4Runner, it’ll need a plethora of optional and aftermarket off-road parts. There’ll be 150 accessories available at launch for the Bronco along with clothing and apparel options, too, because you have to match.

Ford had planned to reveal the Bronco back in April at the New York Auto Show but had to delay the reveal due to the show’s cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ford rescheduled it for July 9, only to learn that the date was also O.J. Simpson’s birthday. We hope to have more details, including the pricing information, July 13.