The 2021 Ford Bronco is one of the year’s most anticipated model launches. Ford confirmed the model at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, but the countless spy photos, leaks, and patent filings have only teased an apt crowd. That changes July 13 when Ford officially reveals the new SUV, and when it does, you can reserve one for just $100.

Ford North America Product Communications Manager Mark Levine tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon.