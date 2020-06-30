Hide press release Show press release

Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group unveil the motor yacht ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’

Sant’Agata Bolognese/Marina di Carrara, 30 June 2020 – Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group present the worldwide premiere of ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’, the Tecnomar fleet’s new motor yacht available in a limited edition in reference to Lamborghini’s 1963 foundation.

Performance, driving pleasure, attention to quality and details, emotion: these are the emotive features combined within the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, thanks to innovative engineering solutions and a distinct design unique to shared Italian style and tradition.

This motor yacht project, developed by The Italian Sea Group, started with several collaborative sessions with the contribution of Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and inspiration from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37: the hybrid super sports car incorporating benchmarking new supercapacitor and materials science technologies, that anticipates the future with an unmistakable design and completely customizable colour and details.

The challenge of re-interpreting the common DNA traits of both brands has inspired all phases of the project, from the design principles to the definition of technical characteristics ensuring incredible performance, without neglecting the quality of materials and careful attention to detail.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said: ”This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment. If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration.”

“We announced this partnership in May, and today we present Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, a motor yacht which will became as futuristic an icon as the car she is inspired by,” said Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group. “Selected owners around the world will own not only the fastest Tecnomar motor yacht in the fleet, but a Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 masterpiece. I’m proud that we have chosen to create this innovative and challenging project with Automobili Lamborghini, which links technology, supreme design, quality and performance.”

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is not just an exercise in style and design; it represents the vanguard in luxury speed boats. Inspired by Lamborghini super sports cars’ performance, the most significant innovative features at the heart of the concept are speed and the dynamism of lightweight engineering.

With two MAN V12-2000 hp engines, the motor yacht reaches 60 knots and will be the fastest of the Tecnomar fleet, satisfying the demands of the collector as well as those loving life at sea. The carbon fibre material, typical of Lamborghini super sports cars, puts this motor yacht firmly in the ultra-lightweight boat classification, with its 63 feet length weighing in at just 24 tons.

The exterior design is characterized by a super sportive silhouette, with a cutting-edge but thoroughly nautical appearance. The hull and the superstructure are created from a high-performance shell, developed by naval engineers specializing in hydrodynamic sciences. They interpret the design lines, created by Marcello Gandini in the Miura and the Countach of the 60s and 70s, in a contemporary way. The hard top is inspired by Lamborghini roadsters: providing sun and wind protection while guaranteeing an outstanding aerodynamic performance. The bow lights are an homage to the Lamborghini concept car Terzo Millennio and to the Sián FKP 37, both distinctive for their Y-shaped front lights.

The interiors of Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 are the result of high-tech design based on super-performing materials for weight and function, perfectly married with the best Made in Italy heritage. Lamborghini’s iconic clean lines, hexagon shapes, Y-motif and materials are clearly incorporated into the design, together with the fully customizable colours and materials in the manner of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme. Clients can choose from extensive exterior colours and livery options, while the interior is offered in two versions choosing from an extensive combination of materials.

The motor yacht’s instrument panel interprets the car cockpit in a nautical style, completely integrating all navigation and control systems. As in Lamborghini super sports cars, details are finished in carbon fibre, with Lamborghini’s Carbon Skin™ used in the sports seats and on the helm, styled as the super sports car’s steering wheel. The unmistakable start/stop button, (two, one for each engine) are exactly the same used to start a Lamborghini engine.

The first boat will be available at the beginning of 2021.