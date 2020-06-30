The latest generation of the Ford F-150 seems like a very impressive pickup due to features like a high-tech cabin, bed-mounted power plugs, hybrid powerplant option, and lots of more major upgrades. However, if you're looking for something to complain about, then the truck's styling is arguably a weak point. Even though Ford says most of the body panels are new, it still looks a lot like the previous generation.

The Sketch Monkey aims to fix this shortcoming in a new video. In his view, the 2021 F-150 looks too much like the latest GMC Sierra. To fix it, he gives the Ford's a boxier shape that looks really attractive.

The change creates bracket-shaped running lights that outline the top and outer edge of the headlights. A portion of the body then breaks the line, and it continues in the lamps for the fog lights.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150

68 Photos

The effect of this fairly minor design change is that the F-150 looks blunter and more muscular. It fits the demeanor of the truck very well. The Sketch Monkey also lifts the ride height and fits wheels with knobby tires. This is a perfect match for the tougher look at the front of the pickup.

Ford is making sure buyers have lots of styling choices for their new F-150 by building the truck with 11 different grille designs. They vary from simple black plastic on the entry-level XL trim to a silver design with horizontal slats on the range-topping Limited. There are various chrome designs on other models, too. Plus, we are fairly certain that the forthcoming Raptor would have yet another different look.

The 2021 Ford F-150 will go on sale this fall. Estimates suggest prices would start at about $30,000 for the base model and go to around $70,000 for the Limited. Loading up options would take those numbers even higher.