The coronavirus pandemic has evidently taken its toll on a lot of things – the global automotive industry, economic stability, and of course, on health. However, with varying degrees of restrictions and quarantines in place in several parts of the world, one of the most important hurdles that we have to face is the psychological adversity that this pandemic is hurling at us.

Being holed up inside our houses – with activities stripped down to just bare essentials – it isn't a surprise that some things we usually do on a daily basis before may feel a little odd once when we get back on track.

These activities can range from hard chores like driving for hours, to simple ones like filling a car's fuel tank.

Case in point: this woman who's trying (and failing) to find the fuel filler door of the Dodge Grand Caravan she's driving.

This video was posted on a sub-Reddit called r/holdmycosmo, which is a collection of funny ways girls are failing at life usually while in the influence of alcohol, or a cosmo, hence the thread name.

While our initial reaction would be to laugh at the lady for failing to complete such a mundane task, we can't help but sympathize with her, especially during these times when the world seems to be falling apart.

No matter how funny the situation is for us, I believe we should cut people some slack these days. We're not sure why she's failing at this. Maybe this is her parent's minivan and she's not used to driving a huge vehicle.

Whatever the case may be, let's all show some empathy. Or at least try.