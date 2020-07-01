Volkswagen isn't letting its offensive towards electric cars be without a version catered towards those who want to drive fast. As early as September of last year, reports of an ID.3 R have already scratched the surface, which means that there is hope for a range-topping high-performance version of the ID.3 electric hatchback.

And VW has proven that it can indeed make a fast electric car through the record-setting attempts of the ID.R race car. As you would expect, the ID.3 R is meant to bridge the gap between the all-electric race car and its passenger-hauling counterparts.

If you're wondering whether the ID.3 R will ever come to fruition, a report from Autocar said the VW bosses are about to sign off the plans for the electric hot hatch. More importantly, Autocar's sources said that it will debut in 2024.

While this isn't a solid confirmation of the ID.3 R's arrival, it still is a development from last year when a performance electric car was only a pipe dream.

Nothing is set in stone at this point when it comes to the ID.3 R's specifics. Autocar speculates that it will carry at least 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts), which is a major improvement than the ID.3's 204 hp (150 kW) and 229 pound-feet (310 Newton-meters) at launch.

Another thing that you can expect – or not expect – in the upcoming ID.3 R is the GTX badging. While those three letters are reserved for high-performance versions of the ID range, VW also keeps it at bay for ID vehicles with two motors and all-wheel drivetrain layout, which befit the U.S.-bound ID.4.

An all-wheel-drive ID.3 is possible, according to Volkswagen development chief Frank Welsch in an interview with Autocar. However, this option will not be present for the hatchback in its first-generation model.