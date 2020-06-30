Hide press release Show press release

DEARBORN, Mich., June 30, 2020 – The all-electric Mustang Mach-E isn’t a Mustang in name only – and we’ll let the horses do the talking.

Order banks are now open in the U.S., and reservation holders are now being invited to convert their reservations to official orders for the latest addition to the Mustang stable.

Ford also is confirming updated performance specs following recent charging and driver-assist technology news – adding up to a convenient, stress-free Mach-E ownership experience with the exhilaration expected of Mustang. Specifically:

Extended-range all-wheel-drive Mach-E will deliver 346 horsepower/258 kilowatts and 428 lb.-ft. of torque, up from previous estimates of 332 horsepower/240 kilowatts and 417 lb.-ft., right out of the gate – with a targeted 0-60-mph time in the mid-5-second range*

Extended-range rear-wheel-drive models will produce 290 horsepower/216 kilowatts and 317 lb.-ft., up from 282 horsepower/210 kilowatts and 306 lb.-ft.*

Standard-range all-wheel-drive models will pump out 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts and 428 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower/190 kilowatts and 417 lb.-ft.*

Standard-range rear-wheel-drive models will deliver 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts and 317 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower/190 kilowatts and 306 lb.-ft.*

“We remain dedicated to delivering on the promise of the Mustang name,” said Ron Heiser, Mustang Mach-E chief program engineer. “These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”

Mustang style and performance is what lured Detroit businessman Keith Simmons to pre-order an all-new Mach-E. With two Porsches in his garage, Simmons likes sleek, upscale styling – with a healthy punch of power. There was something about an all-electric Mustang Mach-E GT in Shadow Black that called to him.

“I’ve been thinking about going electric for a while,” said Simmons. “I like being first on the block to get something new. Mach-E has convinced me to make the jump to all-electric; I saw an announcement that it was coming out and particularly liked the styling, so I made a deposit to purchase one and can’t wait to get my hands on it.”

Ford engineers have used 3D simulations – the same tool Ford Performance uses to develop race cars – to ensure Mach-E has the ride quality and driving dynamics expected of a Mustang. On top of virtual hot laps, engineers put Mustang Mach-E’s all-wheel-drive system to the test in extremely cold and hazardous conditions at Smithers Winter Test Center in northern Michigan.

Place your order for the all-new Mustang Mach-E here. The all-electric Mustang starts hitting the streets in the U.S. near the end of the year.