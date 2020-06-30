Last week, our photographers caught a duo of rare Bugattis on the Nurburgring. The Chiron Pur Sport and Divo were both at the famous German track and we were wondering whether the French brand is planning to attack the circuit’s records. It turns out it was there to make sure the Chiron Pur Sport delivers unprecedented dynamics and meets (and even exceeds) all customers' expectations.

The supercar automaker has issued an official press release which confirms Bugatti was at the Nurburgring to make final adjustments to the Chiron Pur Sport’s suspension and handling. These are final evaluations of the chassis behavior before its control software responsible for steering, dampers, and ESC is locked in. From this point until the start of production, the company explains, all systems are checked for full compatibility between each other.

“It's extremely important to us for the Chiron Pur Sport customer to instantly sense the much more radical approach we’re taking with this car in terms of driving dynamics,” Stefan Ellrott, Head of Development at the firm, explains. “With its unusual topography, numerous bends and the highspeed section from Döttinger Höhe onwards, the Nordschleife is very demanding for both driver and vehicle so it’s ideal for our new car, which is streamlined for agility and speed.”

Of course, not everyone drives his car only on the track even if it’s a track-focused Bugatti. Even for the normal days and the trips on public roads, the French manufacturer wants to make sure the Chiron Pur Sport is capable of basically everything.

Gallery: Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport at the Nurburgring

17 Photos

“The customer's impression of the car in everyday use is just as much a focus for us as running on the track – in this way we ensure that the proven versatility of this member of the Chiron family is equally tangible,” Jachin Schwalbe, Head of Chassis Development, adds.”The vehicle has to be extremely precise and predictable, but also easy to drive in the usual Bugatti manner – whether on tracks or public roads.”

Bugatti has plans to build no more than 60 examples of the Chiron Pur Sport with assembling scheduled to begin during the second half of 2020 at the brand’s Molsheim, France, plant.