The Ford Ranger has pretty robust aftermarket support but if you want to go the OEM route, Ford already has plenty of factory upgrades and accessories available for your truck. These include a healthy power boost thanks to a software update and a K&N air filter, as well as front and rear shock kit. Now, the manufacturer is adding further improvements thanks to three off-road packages.

Available for 2019 and 2020 Ranger models equipped with an all-wheel drive, the kits offer three levels of hardware, software, and graphics upgrades. All three packs come as standard with an off-road leveling kit, which consists of Fox shocks, new 17-inch Dyno gray wheels, and special graphics for the bed and windshield.

Here’s the full equipment list for each package (in addition to the leveling kit and 17-inch wheels):

Performance Level 1 package

FOX “Tuned by Ford Performance" 2.0 Performance Series internal floating piston monotube front and rear shocks tuned by Ford Performance Engineers to optimize on and off-road performance

Ford Performance bedside graphics o Ford Performance windshield banner

Performance Level 2 package (on top of Level 1 content)

Ford Performance engine calibration, which increases horsepower to 315 and torque to 370 pound-feet

BFGoodrich KO2 265/70-17 tires

Rigid off-road fog light kit

Blue tow hooks

Ford Performance stainless steel license plate frame

Performance Level 3 package (on top of Levels 1 and 2 content)

Rigid 40-inch LED lightbar kit

Red tow hooks

Ford Performance by ARB winch-capable front bumper

Ford Performance chase rack

2.3-liter Ford Performance sport exhaust

Gallery: Ford Ranger off-road packages

62 Photos

“Our goal is to inspire customers by giving them capabilities and styling options from the aftermarket brands they love,” Eric Cin, global director of Ford Vehicle Personalization, comments. “The three new Ford Performance Packs empower our adventure-loving Ranger customers to explore even further with even more freedom with the added off-roading capability right from the dealership.”

Orders for the first two grades of the upgrade kit will begin from August this year, while the flagship package will go on sale next summer. Prices are as follows: $2,495 MSRP (before installation) for Level 1, $4,495 MSRP for Level 2, and $8,995 MSRP for Level 3.