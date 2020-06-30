Crossovers and SUVs are all the rage these days, but that’s not stopping Cadillac from appealing to enthusiasts by giving them a couple of sports sedans. The American luxury brand is just getting started with the CT4-V and CT5-V as both will get the Blackwing treatment with more power and the availability of a manual gearbox.

Our spies have now caught the smaller of the two sedans while undergoing testing at the General Motors Milford Proving Ground in Michigan. The camouflage hints at where the changes over the non-Blackwing version will take place, specifically at the front and rear bumpers and side skirts. Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the vented front fenders to cool down the brakes.

We’re also noticing the trunk lid spoiler is sticking out a lot more than the subtle lip of the standard CT4-V, while the alloy wheels are likely a tad larger. The beefier air intakes installed by Cadillac at the front suggest more cooling is needed for the engine hiding underneath the bulging hood.

Confusingly, the CT4-V Blackwing won’t actually use the twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 installed in the short-lived CT6-V where it made 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet (868 Newton-meters) of torque. Rumor has it Cadillac is installing a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 from the ATS-V where it pumped out 464 hp and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm). To please both worlds, a ten-speed automatic transmission is expected to be offered as well.

Gallery: 2021 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing new spy photos

11 Photos

The latest intel suggests the official reveal of the CT4-V Blackwing has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now expected to come out either by the end of the year or early 2021 when its bigger brother is also scheduled to go official. Sales are reportedly starting in mid-2021, with pricing to command a significant premium over the $44,495 CT4-V.

With the sports sedans being pushed back, they’ll likely end up as 2022MY vehicles.