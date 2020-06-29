It feels like a lifetime since the updated Genesis G90 hit the motoring scene. In fact, the extensively refreshed flagship sedan made its U.S. debut approximately seven months ago at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The luxury brand is now moving into the 2021 model year, and it takes the step with a new special-edition model called Stardust.

Admittedly, Stardust is a pretty cool name for a car. In this instance, the G90 Stardust Edition is an appearance package that, according to Genesis, draws inspiration from “a scene with night sky full of stars hanging above a red carpet event where celebrities are showered with flashing camera lights.” Interpret that as you will, but the reality is a G90 wearing a two-tone black exterior that combines a metallic finish up top with Vik black down low. It creates a pearlescent hue that is mirrored inside with two-tone leather seats and metallic-pore Ash wood trim.

As for other G90 models, 2021 brings additional standard equipment to the lineup. The company’s Adaptive Control Suspension and Intelligent Front-Lighting are included on the base model, the latter of which not only automatically dims high-beams, but can make adjustments to the brightness on-demand. Newly optional for 2021 is a reverse parking collision avoidance system. It can detect objects or pedestrians behind the car and signal an audible warning, and it can automatically apply the brakes to prevent a collision. 2021 also sees a snazzy new set of optional 19-inch wheels for the G90.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis G90 Stardust

Genesis doesn’t offer pricing for the 2021 G90, be it the base model or the limited-edition Stardust version. We suspect it will be a tad pricey, as Genesis only plans to build 50 star-themed cars. And if you want one in America, we’re sad to report you’re out of luck. As of now, all 50 Stardust editions are slated for sale exclusively in South Korea starting July 2.