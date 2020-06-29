All G90s get more standard equipment, too.
It feels like a lifetime since the updated Genesis G90 hit the motoring scene. In fact, the extensively refreshed flagship sedan made its U.S. debut approximately seven months ago at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The luxury brand is now moving into the 2021 model year, and it takes the step with a new special-edition model called Stardust.
Admittedly, Stardust is a pretty cool name for a car. In this instance, the G90 Stardust Edition is an appearance package that, according to Genesis, draws inspiration from “a scene with night sky full of stars hanging above a red carpet event where celebrities are showered with flashing camera lights.” Interpret that as you will, but the reality is a G90 wearing a two-tone black exterior that combines a metallic finish up top with Vik black down low. It creates a pearlescent hue that is mirrored inside with two-tone leather seats and metallic-pore Ash wood trim.
As for other G90 models, 2021 brings additional standard equipment to the lineup. The company’s Adaptive Control Suspension and Intelligent Front-Lighting are included on the base model, the latter of which not only automatically dims high-beams, but can make adjustments to the brightness on-demand. Newly optional for 2021 is a reverse parking collision avoidance system. It can detect objects or pedestrians behind the car and signal an audible warning, and it can automatically apply the brakes to prevent a collision. 2021 also sees a snazzy new set of optional 19-inch wheels for the G90.
Gallery: 2021 Genesis G90 Stardust
Genesis doesn’t offer pricing for the 2021 G90, be it the base model or the limited-edition Stardust version. We suspect it will be a tad pricey, as Genesis only plans to build 50 star-themed cars. And if you want one in America, we’re sad to report you’re out of luck. As of now, all 50 Stardust editions are slated for sale exclusively in South Korea starting July 2.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
GENESIS LAUNCHES 2021 MY G90 AND SPECIAL-EDITION “STARDUST” MODELS
As of July 2nd, the 2021 model year G90 sedan goes on sale in South Korea
Base model gets major convenience upgrades as standard equipment
G90 Special-edition “Stardust” model will also be available for the first time ever
Seoul, June 26, 2020 – The flagship G90 luxury sedan will go on sale July 2nd as both a 2021 model year and as a special-edition “Stardust” model. Fifty Stardust editions will be sold in Korea only.
The G90 tops the Genesis brand’s luxury car line-up, and is highly regarded for its cutting-edge technology, refinement and luxurious appointments. The driving conveniences will be heightened on the base model with the addition of both Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension and Intelligent Front-Lighting System as standard.
The Genesis Adaptive Control Suspension automatically adapts the stiffness of the suspension to road conditions, smoothing out unwanted vibrations for passengers. The tires also maintain better contact with the road, enhancing overall stability and safety.
In addition, Intelligent Front-Lighting System automatically dims the high-beam headlights when the system detects an oncoming vehicle. This feature is achieved by a series of individual LEDs which can turn up or dim on-demand, ensuring that other drivers are never blinded by overly bright lights.
Meanwhile, the 2021 model is also now available with optional Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, which warns a driver pulling out of a parking spot when it detects an object or pedestrian behind the vehicle. It can even apply emergency braking to avoid a collision. New 19-inch wheels are another option for 2021.
Special Edition: The G90 Stardust
A special edition G90 “Stardust” arrives specifically for this year, taking inspiration from a scene with night sky full of stars hanging above a red carpet event where celebrities are showered with flashing camera lights. Only 50 of the G90 Stardust models will be sold for the first time ever, and will only be available in Korea.
This image directly inspires the special carbon metal paintwork featuring a sparkling pearl effect. This contrasts with the lower half of the exterior featuring Vik black paint work. This bespoke two tone paintwork requires specialized craftsmanship procedures that naturally limits production quantity.
The interior receives Stardust specific bespoke seats featuring two-tone leather and metallic pore Ash wood resulting a special environment exclusively tailored for the select few.
“The G90 Stardust represents the ultimate form of elegance,” said SangYup Lee, the head of Genesis Global Design. “In that moment when you arrive at a red carpet event, nothing less is expected.”