As petrolheads during the COVID-19 pandemic, we only have so many episodes of Top Gear and The Grand Tour to binge. After exhausting most of the automotive content from the trio, many of us will most likely frequent automotive channels like Motorsport.tv for further automotive satisfaction.

Scrolling around the internet, you have probably seen a detailing video or ten pop up in your feed. One of the latest trends among these videos includes impressive production value, featuring cinematic shots of detailers at work. While many might argue that Gears and Gasoline have set the standard for this genre, the video above by Chromatic Auto Detailing on YouTube is no exception.

Tasked with restoring the paint on an E36 BMW 3 Series, the short video features the artistry and craft required to massage the paint into a concourse finish. The video is roughly 20 minutes in length but features the precise skill required to produce great results.

Right from the start, it’s clear that there is much to do. After making quick work of removing the Bimmer’s unsightly pinstripes, a worker starts to mask up the convertible top from the rest of the car. Following the prep work comes compounding and wet sanding where a lot of improvements are made. Along the way, spotlights reveal the slow progress and careful work required to restore the paint back to its former glory.

Apart from the cinematography, we like to think the instant gratification seen from the detailing work has led this new genre to prominence. Alongside careful edits and music choice, these videos would look right at home in the cinema. Plus, who doesn’t like watching detailing videos set to smooth jazz music?

