Is the early 2000s Chevrolet Monte Carlo worth reviving? The talented rendering artist The Sketch Monkey thinks so, and he has a new video reworking the design to fit the modern world.

The Sketch Monkey refers to this iteration of the Monte Carlo's look as "melted cheese" because of the rounded-off corners that create a very soft exterior aesthetic. There's nothing sharp or angular about the coupe's appearance.

The Monte Carlo Is Worth Remembering: ⠀ Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Classic Chevy Monte Carlo SS

This video focuses on revising the model's rear and makes the tail look more like the more angular Monte Carlo from the 1980s. Skinny, upright taillights are on each side of the trunk. A spoiler incorporates into the trunk lid. The Sketch Monkey also removes some of the body cladding along the side but generally doesn't change much. He replaces the original five-spoke wheels with a more modern multi-spoke design.

Initially, this generation of the Monte Carlo was available with a 3.4-liter V6 making 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) or a 3.8-liter V6 with 200 hp (149 kW) for the SS trim level. For the 2004 and 2005 model years, there was a supercharged version of the 3.8-liter V6 making 240 hp (179 kW).

Chevy introduced a refreshed Monte Carlo for the 2006 model year that lost a lot of the "melted cheese" styling that The Sketch Monkey complains about. The coupe then went away in the 2007MY and hasn't returned. The Monte Carlo SS went out with a bang, though, because these models were available with a 5.3-liter V8 making 303 hp (226 kW).

There's no sign at all of the Monte Carlo name coming back. The moniker has a close association with coupes, and they are in short supply in the current Chevy lineup. Even the Camaro is reportedly going away.