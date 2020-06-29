By now, everybody knows a new Ford Bronco is imminent. You should also know it debuts July 13, but as a reminder, Ford dropped this new teaser video to whet our appetite for the reborn off-roader. Sadly, there's nothing to see regarding the Bronco in-action, but there's plenty to hear from the engine stuffed under the hood.

The 35-second video is a first-person perspective of the new Bronco tackling pretty much every environment save for paved roads. We see two-track trails cutting through expansive prairie, dirt paths winding around rocky outcrops, forest roads, open desert, mud, snow, you name it. Occasionally we hear the unmistakable growl of a six-cylinder, which all but confirms at least some trim levels will have such an engine. The question is, what six-pot might it be?

The leading candidate is Ford’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbocharged V6, developing an impressive 325 horsepower. This is believed to have been the engine powering Ford’s Bronco R Baja racer, and it would certainly make for an exciting street version. However, there are two other gas-powered V6 engines in Ford’s stable – a 3.3-liter mill developing 290 hp and the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo engine making 375 hp. The latter seems extremely unlikely in anything short of a Bronco Raptor, but the base V6 could be a viable option.

Another widely speculated engine possibility isn’t a V6 at all. The turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder develops 270 hp in the Ford Ranger, and it could hold station under the Bronco’s hood for some models. Yes, we clearly hear a V6 rattle in this clip, but only in some spots. Music does a good job of obscuring engine noise in other areas, so there’s still some mystery in the mix here.

That mystery will be solved in just two weeks. Following several delays due to coronavirus and an awkward coincidence with O.J. Simpson’s birthday, The 2021 Bronco will debut in a special livestream event on July 13. You’ll be able to see that happen live right here at Motor1.com.