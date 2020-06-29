Hide press release Show press release

Mercedes-Benz Vans Introduces 4-Cylinder Diesel Cargo Sprinter for the U.S. Market

Mercedes-Benz Vans further expands its broad product range in the U.S. market.

Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz Vans is pleased to announce the introduction of a new 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder diesel engine for the Sprinter Cargo Van. This advanced powertrain produces 161 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission, offering customers another highly compelling option to satisfy countless business and industry needs as well as a wide range of transportation requirements.

The 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel Cargo variant will join the versatile Sprinter lineup in the U.S. market that includes the 3.0-liter 6-cylinder turbo diesel Cargo, Crew, Passenger and Cab Chassis, and the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder gasoline Passenger, Crew and Cargo variants. The new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van will be arriving in dealerships late 2020.

The 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van will be offered as a rear-wheel drive configuration with various wheelbase options, including the 144” wheelbase standard roof along with a 170” wheelbase and 170” extended wheelbase high roof offering. The 4-cylinder diesel variant offers additional advantages such as low fuel consumption, low emissions, high torque and high elasticity at low speeds. The addition of the 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van rounds out the already comprehensive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter lineup.

Generous standard feature highlights for the 4-cylinder diesel Cargo Van include Mercedes PRO connect digital fleet solutions, representing a new connectivity and telematics solution for Mercedes-Benz, Keyless Start, brake hold functionality, charging capabilities with two USB-C sockets in the dashboard, a trailer hitch prep package, load- adaptive electronic stability program, all-season tires, an adjustable steering wheel with standard shift paddles and a metal load compartment floor. These features ensure each van is equipped with the class-leading technology, safety and reliability expected from Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Since its market launch in 1995, the Sprinter continues to set the commercial van benchmark through top service levels, safety, and total cost of ownership (TCO). With the new generation of this iconic van, Mercedes-Benz underscores its role as a pioneer, driving innovation with the introduction of modern safety technologies in the large van segment. Further underscoring this, the new Sprinter is equipped with a range of optional safety and assistance systems which, until recently, were reserved exclusively for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. Among them, the radar-based systems Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist and Active Lane Keeping Assist. Additionally, the optional Parking Package with 360-degree camera makes a significant contribution towards relieving stress on the driver.

With advanced safety and driver assistance features on par with the Mercedes-Benz passenger car lineup, Mercedes PRO connect, the innovative Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multimedia system, a compelling design and a multitude of options available including rear-wheel or four-wheel drive variants, the versatile Sprinter offers diverse transportation solutions to meet the wide and ever growing range of needs of valued Mercedes-Benz Vans customers.

Mercedes-Benz Vans 4-Cyl Diesel Models & MSRP

 Cargo Van 144” wheelbase $38,770

 Cargo Van 170” wheelbase $44,100

 Cargo Van 170 EXT wheelbase $45,950



*Above price excludes $1,495 delivery & destination charge.

Standard Feature Highlights



 Mercedes PRO connect service bundle “Optimized Assistance” standard with 36 month complimentary runtime. “Efficient Fleet Management” and “Data interfaces for Vans” with trail period

 Keyless start

 Hold Function

 Charging capabilities with 2 USB-C sockets in the dashboard

 Passenger vans include USB-C charging capabilities in the rear

 Trailer hitch prep package

 Load-adaptive electronic stability program

 All-season tires

 Adjustable steering wheel (angle) with standard shift paddles

 Wheelbases of up to 170” along with overhang available for the 170’” EXT wheelbase for even more cargo space

 Load compartment volume of up to 533 cu. Ft.

 Loading width of around 61”

 Metal load compartment floor

 Front, Side Thorax-Pelvis and Window Airbags

Optional Feature Highlights

 Power front seats

 High performance air-condition

 Electrical sliding door and step

 Robust, washable paneling on the load compartment walls

 MasterUpfitter solutions offers for the load compartment to be individualized with shelving systems, a workbench or heavy-duty wood floors for heavy loads.

 Optional lightweight plastic floor

 Heated and pivoting power luxury seats

 Reinforced seat bases with three-point seat belt

 Heated windshield

 "Hibernation Mode"

 Heated, electrically adjustable and foldable exterior mirrors

 Anti-theft alarm system

 Automatic climate control

Technical Highlights

 Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX): A completely new multimedia system featuring innovative technology based on Artificial Intelligence and an intuitive operating system. MBUX technology is pioneering a new level of in-car experience. MBUX can be operated by Voice Control, the Touchscreen, Touchpad and Touch Control Buttons on the steering wheel. The system has learning capabilities and intelligent Voice Control with natural language understanding and a verbal cue of "Hey Mercedes" or “Hey Sprinter” for Freightliner models.

 DISTANCE REGULATOR DISTRONIC® PLUS is able to follow a vehicle in front at a pre-selected distance at wide range of speeds and relieves driver strain on long journeys and when following vehicles.

 BLIND SPOT ASSIST Now new with rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), recognizes vehicles in the blind spot using two short-range radar sensors located in the rear bumper. The detection area extends from the B-pillar approximately 11 feet to each side of the vehicle and 9 feet behind the rear end.

 ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST is able to detect unintentional lane departure, warn the driver and help to guide the vehicle back into its lane with one-sided brake actuation.

 PARK ASSIST: Utilizes twelve radar sensors installed on the front and rear bumper. When the car's in reverse, Park Assist displays a top-view 360 degree pictogram of the car and parking space, providing helpful steering guidance.

 TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST: draws additional attention to speed limits, no-entry and no-overtaking restrictions

 CROSSWIND ASSIST: Detects strong gusts of crosswind and helps the driver to stay on course. At speeds over 50 mph it corrects the vehicle’s course by means of automatic braking intervention on the wheels on the side of the vehicle facing the wind.

 ATTENTION ASSIST: Gives the driver visual and acoustic warnings if it detects typical signs of drowsiness or inattention, and urges the driver to take a break. Steering wheel movements are recorded and used to create an individual driver profile.

 Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function continuously checks the safe distance to the vehicle immediately in front, warns the driver optically and acoustically of potential collisions and autonomously brakes the vehicle to a full stop if required.

 Car-to-X communication: One of the new Mercedes PRO connect services. Receive a warning in your new Sprinter with Car-to-X communication if there is heavy rain, fog, icy roads, or accidents ahead. Based on automatically collated data from all the vehicles using this technology, drivers get notifications when other drivers encounter a hazardous condition.

 Internet in the Car The driver and passengers can use the multimedia system’s Wi-Fi hotspot to easily go online with mobile devices. The Internet in the Car service requires a Mercedes PRO account, additionally a contract must be made with a 3rd party mobile network operator.

 Touch Control Buttons: touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel for instrument cluster and infotainment system control, similar to a smart-phone interface, which respond to vertical and horizontal swiping movements.

Starting MSRP $38,770

Length 234/274/290

Width w/ mirrors (w/o mirrors) 92/80

Height Min 96 max 111

Wheelbase 144”/170”/170” EXT

Max. Payload (lbs) 6636

Max, GVWR (lbs) 9,050 - 12,125 lbs

Towing Capacity 5000/7500

Cargo Volume (cu ft) Max 533

Engine 4 Cylinder, 2.0 L Turbo Diesel

Drive Config. Rear-wheel drive

Performance 161 hp / 266 lb-ft

Transmission 7-Speed Automatic Transmission

Top speed (mph) 90 mph