After years of speculation, teasers, and leaks, Ford will finally reveal the 2021 Bronco on July 13. The Dearborn-based automaker has been adamant about the SUV’s off-road capability, saying it’ll compete against the venerable Jeep Wrangler. When it does reach customers, likely sometime next year, they’ll be able to hit up Hennessey Performance for some aftermarket upgrades.

The famous Texas tuner has a page up on its site advertising “Upgrade Package Available.” Details are scant right now, but it appears Hennessey will offer several goodies that’ll improve its performance both on and off the asphalt. The tuner is advertising a high-flow air induction system and stainless steel exhaust, an intercooler system, larger off-road tires and wheels, a suspension kit, “and so much more.” It wouldn’t be a Hennessey without more horsepower and torque.

One leak suggested the Bronco would use Ford’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost mill that produces 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) in the Ranger. Hennessey offers an upgrade for that mill that increases output to 360 hp (268 kW). Torque jumps from 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) to 440 lb-ft (596 Nm). However, the Bronco could also use the larger 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that’s available in the F-150. It’s good for 325 hp (242 kW) from the factory. That’d give Hennessey more headroom in the horsepower department.

There’s a lot we still have to learn about the Bronco, and we hope Ford fills in all those blanks next month. Ford’s been vocal about the Bronco’s capability. Going against the likes of the Jeep Wrangler will be no easy task considering the Jeep’s long, continuous production history and robust aftermarket support. If Ford hopes to beat the Wrangler on the trails, not only does Ford need to build a capable SUV, it needs a robust aftermarket scene, too, and having Hennessey tuning the Bronco should help.