The 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 is a quick car, no doubt about that. Ever since its launch, the mid-engine sports coupe has been touted with a zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) sprint of under three seconds when equipped with the Z51 performance package.

However, is the Vette C8 quick enough to beat a muscle car that's purposely built to win straight-line races? We're talking about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and Throttle House has orchestrated a drag race to find out the answer.

Now, before you watch the drag race video above, let's lay down the numbers here to see how disadvantaged the Corvette C8 is.

We all know that the new Corvette is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine that generates 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters). Take note, however, the secret to the C8's incredible acceleration lies in the aggressive gearing and intelligent design of the Corvette’s first dual-clutch transmission.

On the other hand, the unholy Dodge Demon also uses a 6.2-liter V8 engine, albeit, it gets a boost from a 2.7-liter supercharger, allowing it to make a max output of 840 hp (626 kW) and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of twists while on 100-octane fuel. On this race, though, the Demon's on 94 octane, so it's making a respectable 808 hp (603 kW).

Obviously, the Dodge Demon has its power advantage going for it, but it's important to take note that the Corvette is a lot lighter by around 900 pounds (408 kilograms). Also, the results of drag races, more often than not, are in the hands (or foot) of the one at the helm.

So, do you think the Corvette C8 can beat the Dodge Demon on its own turf? Watch the video embedded on top to find out.

And oh, we said that this race ends in an upset, right? Well, that depends on which one you're rooting for.