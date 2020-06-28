The new 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S elevates the new 911 to the realm of supercars offering mind-bending performance in a rather unassuming package. Porsche 911 Turbo variants have traditionally been giant slayers punching well above their weight class, and this tradition continues with the latest 992 generation. During an on-track test, the team over at Auto BILD Sportscars saw impressive figures from their 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-6 engine that produces 640 horsepower (477kW) and 590 lb-ft (800nm) of torque. This impressive engine uses the same intake manifolds as the previous generation 991 911 GT2 RS for better airflow, piezo injectors, and a completely redesigned cooling system when compared to the previous generation 911 Turbo. The clever engineering implemented by Porsche’s designers has created a modern-day supercar slaying Porsche 911 Turbo, which continues to elevate the performance potential of a 911.

The 911 Turbo S’s potent flat-6 is mated to a beefed-up 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission which offers lightning-fast shifts while also handling the robust torque from this twin-turbocharged engine. This impressive transmission sends power to all four wheels via a unique all-wheel drive system, which allows the 911 Turbo S to lay down some impressive acceleration times. Porsche states the 911 Turbo S can sprint from 0 to 60mph in only 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 205 mph.

On paper, the 911 Turbo S is impressive, but as it turns out, the 911 Turbo S is even more impressive on the racetrack. The team at Auto BILD Sportscars saw a 0 to 100 kmph (62mph) in only 2.5 seconds, which beats out Porsche’s quoted time. On a fast lap of the Sachsenring in Germany, the 992 911 Turbo S is only one second slower than a McLaren 720S.