The Koenigsegg Jesko is the latest mega car from our favorite Swedish hypercar manufacturer that promises to offer a host of innovative technologies in addition to headline-grabbing performance figures. Shortly after its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Jesko sold out of its 125 available build slots, so if you didn’t reserve one by now you’ll have to enjoy this special car from afar. Luckily Koenigsegg shared a recent video of the Jesko during its final stages of tuning before production Jeskos are sent to the lucky few.

The Koenigsegg Jesko is powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter flat-plane-crank V8 engine good for 1281 horsepower (955 kW ) on 93 octane or 1603 horsepower (1,195 kW) on e85 ethanol fuel. This impressive engine features the lightest crankshaft ever put into a production V8 engine, which helps its response and allows for an 8,500rpm redline. To reduce turbo lag, Koenigsegg installed a 20-liter carbon fiber air tank that is powered by an electric compressor. This unique system helps spool up the turbochargers at low rpm to improve response.

Although impressive, the engine is not the star of the show. The Jesko debuted Koenigsegg’s new Light Speed Transmission, which uses nine forward gears and seven clutches to offer lightning-fast shifts for any forward gear. Modern-day dual-clutch transmissions offer incredibly fast shifts, but they can only perform this feat for one forward gear at a time. Dual-clutch transmissions simply guess the next gear you plan to select. The Light Speed Transmission found in the Jesko offers seamless shifts to any forward gear thanks to the additional clutches which have every gear ready to work at a moment's notice.

This impressive car joins Koenigsegg’s 2021 lineup and will soon hit customer collections across the globe. This rare behind the scenes look at the final tuning is a unique opportunity to dive into the constant development to finally put a hypercar into production.