Back in April, we've spotted 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 testing in both the Nürburgring and the famous Monza circuit in Italy. It was during the early onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and evidently, Porsche isn't resting its laurels and continues testing the high-performance 911 despite the crisis.

This time, it seems like Porsche is back on track again as another spy video of the 911 GT3 came out with minimal camouflage. Even better, the video on top, which was uploaded by cvdzijden - Supercar Videos on YouTube, captures the car's sweet exhaust note.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT3 Spy Photos

13 Photos

The upcoming 911 GT3 is reportedly coming with an updated version of Porsche's naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. Of course, there hasn't been any official rating published just yet, but it's allegedly making up to 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts).

Aesthetically, though, Porsche isn't keen on concealing its high-performance 911. The vented hood up front tells you that you aren't dealing with a normal 911, as is the wide opening on the lower bumper that spans from left to right. Small inlets are also noticeable in the corners.

On profile, the new 911 GT3 will be wearing huge pairs of wheels, with center locks and Y-shaped spokes. Its rear end's totally notable, with the massive wing showing its goose-neck mounting. Interestingly, a ducktail spoiler concludes the back, working hand in hand with the seemingly manual-adjustable wing.

Porsche is yet to announce the launch date of the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3, but with the coronavirus pandemic still around, expect a later debut date or at least a virtual launch coming from Stuttgart.