Here's a closer look at one out of 125 units of this beastly "family car."

The Audi RS 6 Avant is by no means an ordinary wagon. Audi RS estates are actually among the reasons why we love these long-roof vehicles. Combining the practicality of a family car with over-the-top performance numbers are these vehicles' plat de résistance, and the RS 6 Avant is one prime example of that.

Featuring a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter mild-hybrid V8 that generates 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 800 Newton-meters (590 pound-feet) torque, the RS 6 Avant crosses over into the supercar category, but with the capability to seat up to five people comfortably.

But those numbers aren't enough for ABT Sportline and its RS6-R. Beyond the bevy of body kits that make the ABT-tuned RS6-R look more beastly than it already is, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 makes a whopping 730 hp (533 kW) and 920 Nm (679 lb-ft) of torque. These numbers enable the RS6-R to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) within 3.2 seconds from a complete standstill, and tap out at 199 mph (320 km/h).

The video on top, done by Auditography on YouTube, gives you a closer look at the 2020 ABT Sportline Audi RS6-R. The channel also did its own performance tests on the wagon, basically confirming the numbers released by the German tuner.

We've had the chance to drive the Audi RS6-R in Germany, and of course, it didn't disappoint. Of note, only 125 units of this souped-up Audi wagon will be produced.

They don't come cheap, though. The whole upgrade kit costs 69,900 euros ($75,600 with the current exchange rates), which can already buy you an optioned Chevy Corvette C8. This effectively brings the price of the car up to 205,900 euros ($222,800).

