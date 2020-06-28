The Chevy Corvette C5 is an important part of the nameplate's history. Apart from being completely built from the ground up, and the fact that it deviates largely from the C4's styling, the C5 isn’t a slow car. More so, if it's the latest C5 Z06 version that we're talking about.

The 2002 Corvette C5 Z06 makes a hefty 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque, coming from its V8 engine. This was achieved through larger cubic feet per minute air intake, stiffer valve springs, lighter valves, and a more aggressive camshaft lift and timing. Top speed was rated at 171 miles per hour (275 kilometers per hour), while 0-60 mph was achievable in 4.0 seconds.

But those numbers are nothing compared to the modified Corvette C5 Z06 that was tested by Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds, which you can watch on the video embedded on top of this page.

Touting healthy 900 hp (671 kW) and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of twists at the rear wheels, this C5 is significantly faster than its original version, propelled by a twin-turbo 6.2-liter V8 and weighing just 3,050 pounds (1,383 kilograms).

To prove this, the highly modified Vette C5 Z06 was tested out in the open for a top speed run. The runway used in this test runs up to 3.22 mi (5.15 km), but the C5 only needed a mile to reach its top speed at 212.650 mph (342.227 km/h). An impressive run, mind you, coming from an almost 20-year-old car.