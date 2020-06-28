This just made the Arteon wagon more drool-worthy.

Volkswagen has given the Arteon a major facelift for the 2021 model year. While that may sound too early, given that the U.S. market just got the flagship model in April 2019, the Arteon has been around in Europe since 2018. This makes the refreshed Arteon right on schedule, and its flurry of updates further cements this move.

Included in the 2021 VW Arteon is the availability of a Shooting Brake example. While it's no secret that we're fans of wagons here in Motor1, we're sad to report that the U.S. isn't getting the Arteon wagon, as is the more powerful Arteon R.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake
2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake
2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake

But what is a shooting brake, really? Modern interpretations and version of shooting brakes include five-door long roof vehicles, which makes the term interchangeable with wagon and estate. However, more recent history shows us three-door examples of shooting brakes that combines the sleek coupe styling with the practicality of wagons.

Whether you consider shooting brakes as to having two or four passenger doors is beyond us. But if you're the former, X-Tomi Design has rendered the 2021 Arteon with two-fewer passenger doors, and we thought you might like it as much as we do.

All Leading To The Debut:

2021 vw arteon teaser video 2021 VW Arteon Shows Off Its Sheet Metal In New Teaser Video
2021 vw arteon final teaser 2021 VW Arteon Final Teaser Previews R-Line And R Models
2021 vw arteon china debut 2021 VW Arteon Wagon Gets An Early Debut In China
2021 volkswagen arteon debut review 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Debuts With Shooting Brake, R Forbidden Fruits

Then again, the Arteon Shooting Brake will remain a forbidden fruit to the American market, so the closest thing we'll ever get to this stylish wagon is through the official images on this article – at least for now.

The U.S.-bound 2021 Arteon will have four trims – SE, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium R-Line – all powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that makes 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The latter comes with sporty elements to increase its aesthetic appeal.

Source: X-Tomi Design

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon

2021 Volkswagen Arteon
20 Photos
2021 Volkswagen Arteon 2021 Volkswagen Arteon 2021 Volkswagen Arteon 2021 Volkswagen Arteon 2021 Volkswagen Arteon 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake

Volkswagen Arteon

Volkswagen Arteon
Explore Reviews

More photos

2021 VW Arteon Shooting Brake (CN Spec)
2021 VW Arteon Shooting Brake (CN Spec)
2021 VW Arteon renerings
2021 VW Arteon renerings
Volkswagen Arteon R Spy Shots
Volkswagen Arteon R Spy Shots
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line: Pros And Cons
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line: Pros And Cons
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake Spy Shots
Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake Spy Shots
Volkswagen Arteon R Spy Photos
Volkswagen Arteon R Spy Photos