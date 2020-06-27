Skoda has been quite busy lately, with their lineup growing to appeal to those looking for EVs and mild-hybrid technology. While they don't get the same attention stateside, Skoda has been enjoying success in Europe and other parts of the world, where their wide range of products with a ton of conventional and alternative propulsion systems. The new Skoda Octavia G-Tec joins the Octavia family with even better range and efficiency than before, offering a great alternative to your usual gasoline and electric options.

For those of you who may be wondering, Skoda Octavia G-Tec is designed to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and is one of Skoda's many cars that offer the same technology. The Octavia adopted the G-Tec powertrain in 2014 and has gone through a number of upgrades throughout the years. The latest iteration sees the 1.5-liter turbocharged bi-fuel engine make 129 horsepower (96 kW), and can burn fuel more cleanly in CNG mode, resulting in 25% less carbon dioxide emissions, significantly less nitrogen oxide, and no soot particles. Three tanks found in the underbody can store up to 17.33 kg (38 pounds) of CNG, while a 9-liter (2.3-gallon) fuel tank is there for opportunities where CNG may not be available.

Variable control of intake valves that make use of the Miller combustion process can result in a 100-kilometer (62-mile) range for every 3.4 to 3.6 kg (7.5 to 8 pounds) of CNG, and 4.6 liters (1.2 gallons) per 100 km (62 miles) in gasoline mode. This results in an estimated range of about 500 kilometers (310 miles) in CNG mode, and an additional 190 (118 miles) kilometers using regular gasoline, resulting in almost 700 kilometers (435 miles) of driving. Switching between CNG and petrol mode happens automatically without driver intervention.

The Skoda Octavia G-Tec will be available in hatchback and wagon form and will be on sale in Europe this September.