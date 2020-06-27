Boutique American hypercar manufacturer SSC has high hopes for its upcoming Tuatara which is shaping up to be an impressive machine. The SCC Tuatara debuted at the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show with figures that could embarrass a Bugatti Chiron. This impressive hypercar offers some unique features but so far, my favorite is showcased in today’s video.

The SSC Tuatara like other hypercars offers an impressive array of drive modes. The Tuatara allows drivers to select from normal, sport, nose lift, and track modes. All of these modes can adjust parameters like throttle sensitivity, shift timing, and suspension settings with Track being the most exciting. In the featured video, we can see the glory of the SSC Tuatara in full attack mode showcasing the flame-spitting shifts that reward drivers brave enough to go flat-out in track mode.

When track mode is activated, the SSC Tuatara lowers its ride height significantly with the front ride height reduced to 2.74" and the rear height to 3.25". This is a significant change to the Sport mode’s height of front ride height of 4.0" and rear height of 4.5". SSC also states this change significantly affects the suspensions geometry allowing for better on-track performance.

The robotized manual CIMA 7-speed transmission has reduced shift times of only 50 milliseconds to back up this change in suspension. The results are showcased in the flame-spitting glory of today’s video. This unique transmission is mated to the Tuatara’s bespoke twin-turbocharged 5.9-liter flat-plane-crank V8, which produces 1,750 horsepower (1,305 kilowatts) on E85 and 1,350 hp (1007 kW) on 91 octane.

The SSC Tuatara promises to be one of the world’s most exciting hypercars. We look forward to seeing these vehicles on the road.