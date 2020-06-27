Maserati Levante And Ghibli Get $5,000 Hand-Painted Italian Flag

It's been extremely tough on the entire world these past few months, and Italy has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Europe. While it was a long and painful experience for many of the country's citizens, Italy has been endowed with a new sense of pride as they are about to close the chapter on one of their hardest fought battles to date. Maserati is distinctly Italian, and they are immensely proud of their heritage. While Italy proudly illuminates the Roman Colosseum with the colors of their flag, Maserati is joining in on Italy's newfound resolve.

Maserati has dubbed this latest effort as the "renewal project", selecting the Levante GTS, Levante Trofeo, and Ghibli as literal flag bearers for those who desire to fly Italy's colors. The execution is subtle but is done completely by hand across the hood and roof of select Maseratis. Initially, Maserati has selected three Levante Trofeos and two Levante GTS models with this special, hand-painted finish to be displayed in the main cities of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa markets.

The option is not cheap, coming in at $5,000, and is available on a limited number of 2020 model year Maserati Levantes and Ghiblis in the metallic black body color. Maserati has also stated that the option will find its way across their entire lineup for 2021, where it can also be paired with other body colors, once the initial batch of five display vehicles have made their worldwide appearance, hoping to draw even more attention in international markets. If you're a proud Maserati owner and want that little bit of flair, this extra just might be for you.

As for the 2021 models of the Levante, no pricing has been announced just yet, although more details have been coming in slowly.