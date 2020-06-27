Maserati Levante And Ghibli Get $5,000 Hand-Painted Italian Flag

Making sure everyone knows the Italian origins.
It's been extremely tough on the entire world these past few months, and Italy has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Europe. While it was a long and painful experience for many of the country's citizens, Italy has been endowed with a new sense of pride as they are about to close the chapter on one of their hardest fought battles to date. Maserati is distinctly Italian, and they are immensely proud of their heritage. While Italy proudly illuminates the Roman Colosseum with the colors of their flag, Maserati is joining in on Italy's newfound resolve.
Maserati has dubbed this latest effort as the "renewal project", selecting the Levante GTS, Levante Trofeo, and Ghibli as literal flag bearers for those who desire to fly Italy's colors. The execution is subtle but is done completely by hand across the hood and roof of select Maseratis. Initially, Maserati has selected three Levante Trofeos and two Levante GTS models with this special, hand-painted finish to be displayed in the main cities of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa markets.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
The option is not cheap, coming in at $5,000, and is available on a limited number of 2020 model year Maserati Levantes and Ghiblis in the metallic black body color. Maserati has also stated that the option will find its way across their entire lineup for 2021, where it can also be paired with other body colors, once the initial batch of five display vehicles have made their worldwide appearance, hoping to draw even more attention in international markets. If you're a proud Maserati owner and want that little bit of flair, this extra just might be for you.
As for the 2021 models of the Levante, no pricing has been announced just yet, although more details have been coming in slowly.
Maserati and the Italian tricolor, applied by hand. A project for renewal.
Modena, 26 June 2020 –The Maserati Levante Trofeo and GTS, equipped with the powerful V8 engine, are the stars of the renewal project, and are now displaying a very special livery dedicated to Italy. A tricolor band of green, white and red stripes, applied by the skilled operatives of the Modena Plant’s Paint Shop, run over the hood and on the roof of the car, underlining its Made in Italy excellence.
Performance and an innate Italian identity, combined with a ceaseless commitment to innovation and leading-edge technology are values always at the core of Maserati’s DNA.
Starting in July, five cars – three Levante Trofeo and two Levante GTS - with this special Italian livery will be on display in the main cities of the EMEA market. Subsequently, the livery will be available on all models of the current Maserati range in all international markets.
Maserati S.p.A.
Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars with an amazing personality, immediately recognisable anywhere. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been an automotive industry benchmark. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, and the Levante, Maserati’s very first SUV. A complete range, with petrol and diesel engines, rear and all-wheel drive, the finest materials and outstanding engineering. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety.