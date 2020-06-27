The Mazda CX-5 was revealed in 2019 in New York, reinforcing the Japanese marque's crossover lineup in the United States. At launch, nobody's sure about its lifespan State-side. Well, that ends today – at least based on a report by CarsDirect.

According to the online publication, the CX-5 Diesel isn't crossing over to the 2020 model year. This is hardly a surprise, however, since gasoline CX-5's got a 2020 version as early as November but with a diesel trim in tow. In January of this year, a huge discount for the 2019 CX-5 SkyActiv-D came out, but news of transcendence into the next model year remained scarce.

CarsDirect also pointed out that the production of 2020 CX-5s is set to end this month, and still, no news of about the diesel. This leads the publication to conclude that the compression-ignition CX-5 has met a quiet demise, although Mazda PRs declined to comment on its inquiry about the issue.

There are plenty of reasons pointed out by CarsDirect as to why the CX-5 Diesel has been allegedly axed. The Mazda CX-5 isn't a cheap car. Its diesel version, however, is a bit heavier on the pocket. Available in Signature AWD trim, the Mazda CX-5 Diesel is over $4,000 pricier than its comparable gasoline counterparts.

Another drawback of the CX-5 Diesel is its not-so-stellar real-world fuel consumption. It has an official rating of 29 mpg, which is just a hair of improvement over the gasoline-powered CX-5. Emissions regulation has been ruled out of the rumor mill, however, as confirmed by CarsDirect's source.

Production for the 2021 Mazda CX-5 is going to recommence in August. While there isn't any chance for a 2020 CX-5 to reach the showrooms, a 2021 version isn't exactly pipe dream for now.

Besides, if you're looking to buy a diesel CX-5, CarsDirect estimates that there are at least 30 units of the 2019 model that are still in stock in the U.S.