Time and again, we've seen the Nissan GT-R face faster rivals, whether on a full circuit competition or in a drag strip. Despite having old bones underneath, the Japanese sports coupe is still a force to be reckoned with, even among newer competitors.

Case in point, the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Even 991 generation of the pumped-up 911 is still newer than the GT-R, but that doesn't mean it's quicker. Or is it?

The drag race video (embedded on top of this page) from 888MF on YouTube aims to answer that. Of note, these two cars are squarely matched, both powered by twin-turbo, six-cylinder engines. This isn't an ordinary GT-R, though – it's a tuned one, which puts it at a great advantage over the Porsche. Let's list down the numbers here for comparison.

According to the video, the GT-R here is tuned to 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 597 pound-feet (810 Newton-meters) of torque. That's quite a huge jump over a Nissan GT-R Nismo, much more so over a normal GT-R, and more than enough to pull its 3,803-pound (1,725-kilogram) mass.

As for the 991.2-generation 911 Turbo S, the non-Exclusive Series carries a flat-six mill that makes 572 hp (427 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of twists. However, it's listed with 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque with overboost.

Believe it or not, that extra amount of torque, along with the Porsche Sport Response Button (PSRB) mattered a lot in this drag race. Watch the video on top to find out, and make sure to wait for the second and third races.