The 4th of July is right around the corner, and you know what this means for car companies in the U.S.: huge discounts and attractive promos. While discounts usually come within the 5-digit range at this time, the Acura NSX gets a massive one – enough to buy a cheap car.

The flurry of 4th of July car deals was unearthed by CarsDirect, including the one for the Acura supercar. According to the website, which specializes in monitoring prices and deals all over the U.S., buyers of the NSX who will opt to loan or lease through Acura Financial Services are eligible to a $20,000 bonus. The information was obtained through a dealer incentive bulletin.

Of note, this isn't the first time we've seen Acura throwing in some huge rebate for the NSX. Last year, the hybrid supercar gets a secret $20,000 incentive for the 2019 NSX, effectively employing a 12 percent cut to its sticker price.

Other Acura cars eligible for discounts include the flagship RLX, which is available with a $12,000 off regardless of where you finance or lease the vehicle. The TLX, on the other hand, offers a $10,200 off when leasing, but that includes a $1,500 loyalty discount. The offer for the TLX ends on July 6.

CarsDirect also spotted other sweet deals as the 4th of July draws near. The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is now available for financing at zero percent APR for 72 months. This translates to $2,800 in savings compared to the previous 72-month financing rate for the same vehicle.

The 2020 Honda Pilot in LX trim, on the other hand, is now available to lease for just $239 for 36 months, with $2,999 at signing. This makes its effective cost at $322 per month, which is just $12 more than the Honda CR-V LX's leasing at $310 with $0 down.