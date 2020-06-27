Subaru has released the pricing of the 2021 Ascent. While the new price tag – which now starts at $32,295 (sans destination charge), a $300 increased from the previous Base trim sticker price – would be unattractive for those eyeing to buy the three-row crossover, the star-spangled brand adds cool standard features across the range to make up for the hike.

For the 2021 model year, the Ascent gets Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control (AACC) with Lane Centering and Lane Keep Assist in conjunction with its award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

The Lane Centering works with AACC to assist in keeping the vehicle at the center of the travel lane. The Lane Keep Assist, on the other hand, engages when AACC is off, which keeps the Ascent from veering off its lane.

Another standard feature added is Steering Responsive LED headlights, both on low and high beam. This improves driving at night, especially when going through winding roads. Lastly, both the second and third rows of the Subaru Ascent get seatbelt reminders that give off audible and visual alarms whenever a rear passenger forgot to wear their seatbelts.

As mentioned, all of these features are added across the Ascent range. The Premium trim now starts at $34,795, while the Limited trim can be had starting at $39,595 – $400 and $200 increases, respectively. The top-spec, seven-seat Ascent Touring trim starts at $45,445, which is a $400 hike from its previous price for the 2020 model year.

The Touring trim also gets a new Slate Black perforated leather-trimmed upholstery with silver stitching option for the upcoming model year.

The destination charge for the 2021 Subaru Ascent ranges from $1,050 to $1,200, depending on the state.