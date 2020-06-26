The Civic Type R is one of the wildest looking performance hatchbacks on the market today. The polarizing and angular design got some tweaks for 2020, along with a few changes underneath, though it did nothing to dampen the car’s boy-racer aesthetics. However, those wanting an even wilder appearance only have to look to Mugen for an assortment of aftermarket parts that’ll allow someone to turn the Type R’s styling way past 11.

Mugen offers several exterior body pieces that enhance the hatchback’s look. At the front, the company offers a front under spoiler, carbon grille garnish, and a carbon fiber hood. At the back, available parts include a tailgate spoiler, a new wing, and a (very) busy rear diffuser. Other exterior upgrades include revised side skirts and carbon side-mirror covers. Mugen packages the front under spoiler, side skirts, and rear diffuser in a Styling Set while the Aero & Wheel Set is the Styling set paired with Mugen’s 20-inch wheels.

Inside, customers can change their steering wheel while adding Mugen-branded inner door protectors. The company also offers a racing seat from Recaro with the Mugen logo embroidered in the headrest. There’s also an assortment of shift knobs, an engine start-stop button with the Mugen logo, and scuff plates. Those looking to upgrade the car’s sound can opt for the sport exhaust system.

For 2020, Honda engineers kept many of the Type R’s upgrades hidden underneath the sheet metal. The 2020 model received upgraded brakes, a stiffer suspension, and revised steering, along with other updates. The grille grew in size, too, helping feed air to the turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood. However, it continues to make the same 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts). If Mugen’s wild look is a bit much, there are plenty of other available upgrades.