The 2021 Mercedes S-Class has been in development since 2015, and we’ve still yet to see it. However, that should change this September when the German automaker finally pulls the cover off the luxury sedan. Until then, though, spy photos and videos will have to fill the void. The latest, from the walkoARTvidoes YouTube channel, shows the sedan in traffic with a bit less camouflage than before, but Mercedes is still hiding its face.

Images of the car without a bit of covering leaked last month, giving us a clear look at the restyled exterior and all-new interior. Later in May, the first teaser emerged, providing a clear look at the front, which doesn’t look radically different than the front of the current S-Class; however, it does feature the company’s updated headlight design that’s present on the new CLS and E-Class.

We know the S-Class will be a “technological tour de force,” according to Daimler CEO Ola Källenius. It should come packed with the latest safety features and technologies, making the S-Class one of the ultimate luxury sedans. Mercedes says the S-Class will launch with a Level 3 semi-autonomous driving system with a Level 4 system arriving later. This would compete against Tesla’s Autopilot and Cadillac’s SuperCruise systems.

The V12 will continue for another generation, too, joining several mild-hybrid six- and eight-cylinder engines. Mercedes will also offer the S-Class with four-cylinder powertrains in specific markets that tax larger, less efficient engines, like in China. The German automaker will offer the S-Class in three wheelbases, standard, extended, and Maybach – the extra-long offering.

Once Mercedes pulls the wrap off the new S-Class, it will enter production at the company’s new Factory 56 facility. It’s where the company will produce “upper and luxury class” models in the future. We expect more teasers, leaks, and spy shots leading up to the reveal later this year.