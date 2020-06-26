Ferrari has been keeping itself rather busy lately. From testing a new electrified V6 powertrain to shooting a remake of the Le Grand Rendez-Vous, the Prancing Horse has had a full agenda. There’s more to come in the coming months as two new cars will debut later this year. Meanwhile, it would appear the Fiorano race track the company owns is more than just for testing prototypes as an SF90 Stradale was there to shoot a new promo.

Fulfilling the role of a camera car was a humble Fiat 500L that costs just about as much as some (actually, maybe just one) of the options boxes you can tick while ordering Ferrari’s first series production plug-in hybrid model. We can see the SF90 Stradale powersliding as it enters one of the track’s corners, showing that having AWD doesn’t necessarily mean the car can’t be tail-happy.

Some would argue powersliding a Ferrari is a bit trivial given the technological marvel the SF90 Stradale represents, but a powerslide is fun no matter what the badge on the car says. We haven’t seen Maranello’s PHEV that much since its debut at the end of May 2019, so a video showing the firm’s most powerful car ever dancing on a race track comes at the right time.

One of the two new cars earmarked for a 2020 release could be an SF90 Spider, quite possibly the only way to make the car even more desirable. It would follow another recent entry in Ferrari’s convertible lineup, the 812 GTS serving as an open-top derivative of the Superfast. Speaking of which, the V12-engined machine could get a beefier version later this year as the other new car planned by the Italian brand.