The Chevrolet Suburban is all-new for the 2020 model year and the automaker has big plans for the overhauled SUV. By the end of this year, the regular model will be joined by an off-road-focused trim wearing the Z71 suffix.

The Suburban Z71 was previewed via an online configurator back in May this year, and today we can share the first real-world photos of the rugged sport utility vehicle. These are not official photos and come from our photographers on site to reveal the model in full, at least on the outside.

The spied prototype doesn’t have any disguise and, from what we are able to see, the design matches what we saw from the online configurator perfectly. For example, the shiny chrome trim pieces are replaced with black accents, including the bowtie, window surrounds, Suburban badging, and more. There’s also a new black grille that sits above a redesigned front bumper with a new protective skid plate at the bottom. The 20-inch machine aluminum wheels also seem to be slightly modified compared to the regular model’s available alloys.

Under the hood of the Z71 is the new Suburban’s 5.3-liter V8 with a peak output of 355 horsepower (264 kilowatts) and 383 pound-feet (519 Newton-meters) of torque. It is paired with GM’s new 10-speed automatic transmission, which delivers power to the SUV’s four-wheel-drive system, part of the standard equipment.

Chevrolet’s online configurator is listing the Suburban Z71 with a starting price of $61,900 with the $1,295 destination charge bringing the total to $63,195. The customers will have a number of optional packages to choose from, including the $2,820 Luxury Package and the $2,490 Rear Media and Nav Package. In addition, there’s also a Z71 Signature Package that costs $4,785 and adds several safety features, as well as a panoramic power sunroof and others.

The 2021 Suburban Z71 should reach Chevy’s showrooms before the year’s end.