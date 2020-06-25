We should’ve seen the Cadillac Lyriq by now. The automaker’s first fully-electric crossover was originally slated to debut on April 2 in Los Angeles, but coronavirus brought those plans to a screeching halt. Now – conveniently timed on the same day as Ford’s new F-150 debut – Cadillac wants us to know the Lyriq will arrive on August 6.

The announcement comes with a new teaser video that talks about the sun rising, birds flying, sweet air, and Cadillac rising "to meet the road." It’s rather avant-garde, but the clip does toss in a few glimpses of Lyriq body panels. We grabbed screenshots that reveal portions of the front fascia, notably corner vents with LED running lights and a broad grille not unlike the Cadillac Electric Crossover Concept that appeared at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.

At the very end of the video, we get a profile shot that matches the previous Lyriq teaser image. It's a dark silhouette that shows a vehicle outline slightly different from that 2019 concept car, only this time there’s literally a bit more light to shine on the subject. After some image tweaking with light levels, we’re actually able to see a fair amount of detail.

Gallery: Cadillac Lyriq Teaser Screenshots

6 Photos

Compared to the concept, the Lyriq looks to have a much rounder backside. The enhanced image still isn’t clear enough to tell us if that’s a window at the very back of the crossover, or merely design features casting shadows. There are certainly some sharp edges mixed with organic lines, and it also looks like the Lyriq will have a pair of long, vertical taillights with a third brake light possibly bisecting the rear hatch further up. Such lights have long been a design hallmark of Cadillac, though these could be thinner than most.

It’s important to remind everyone that the Lyriq is technically a concept vehicle. Cadillac describes it as “not a concept but a precursor,” but the takeaway is the same. When the Lyriq finally breaks cover in August, it still won’t be the EV Cadillac you can buy in dealerships. But it should be pretty close.